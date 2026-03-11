Mercier promotes liv, livUP hardwood finishes in new campaign

By FCNews Staff
Mercier new campaignMontmagny, Quebec—Mercier Wood Flooring’s new campaign addresses concerns about hardwood flooring’s ability to withstand everyday use. The campaign highlights the company’s liv and livUP surface finishes, designed to enhance durability and long-term performance.

New finishes from Mercier allow homeowners to enjoy the warmth and natural beauty of real wood without sacrificing durability. The livUP formula also meets the demands of light commercial environments.

“After one year on the market with our enhanced finish formula, the results are unequivocal,” said Karyne Tremblay, director of product development and quality. “Our laboratory tests confirm outstanding performance and consumer testimonials consistently highlight satisfaction with the ease of maintenance and exceptional durability.”

Mercier recently refreshed the name and visual identity of its finishes. The update supports a broader effort to educate consumers about modern hardwood performance.

“We refreshed the name and visual identity of our finishes,” said Jean-Philippe Dumas, vice president of sales and marketing and co-owner. “Now it is time to break the myths and show more consumers that a well-protected hardwood floor suits almost any lifestyle.”

Beginning in mid-March 2026, Mercier will launch a social media campaign. The effort will feature short videos highlighting different lifestyles. Each video shows how liv and livUP finishes perform in real-world conditions.

The message behind the new campaign is simple: Live life and the floor will keep up.

Surfaces ’26: WPC, hybrids tackle performance, realism
Safe, secure locking with SolidTech SPC

