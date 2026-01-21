Tarkett launches Interwoven Journeys carpet tile collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has introduced Interwoven Journeys, a new carpet tile collection that celebrates connection through design. The collection reflects the diverse paths people take together and the moments where those journeys intersect.

“Our lives are enhanced by connections and the many layered ways we meet, interact and share,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design for Tarkett. “Interwoven Journeys explores the poetry of how those paths intertwine, capturing the harmony of overlapping experiences that shape our sense of place and community.”

Inspired by both structured grids and organic networks, the collection features patterns defined by intersecting lines and blended textures. These elements create a fluid visual rhythm that serves as a foundation for shared spaces. Interwoven Journeys is available in 24 X 24 ethos carpet tile and offered in seven neutral and jewel tones.

The collection includes four patterns:

Organic Experience: features soft transitions and layered textures that reflect the natural flow of connection. The design evokes warmth and spontaneity through unplanned yet meaningful intersections. Unique Connection: highlights a rhythm of intersecting lines that express structure and intention. Its linear design celebrates planned encounters while remaining open to discovery. Intertwined Path: captures overlapping journeys that merge into a shared narrative. The pattern reflects harmony and depth as experiences come together. Interlaced Growth: represents expanding networks through steady, woven lines. The design symbolizes how community and common ground create opportunities to grow together.

Ethos carpet tile is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze, Declare Red List Free and made with up to 79% recycled content. The product supports high-traffic environments and allows for efficient installation. The collection is also available on Flex-Aire cushion carpet tile, which provides durability and enhanced underfoot comfort.

Both backing options participate in Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program. The ethos backing can be fully recycled back into itself.