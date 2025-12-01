Tarkett unveils Engraved Traces carpet tile collection

By FCNews Staff
Engraved TracesSolon, Ohio—Tarkett has expanded its carpet tile portfolio with Engraved Traces, a texture-forward collection that aims to evoke the quiet energy that connects spaces.

“Texture is one of the subtle threads that unify the design experience, bringing depth to minimalism, warmth to modernity and movement to stillness,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design for Tarkett North America. “In every brushed surface, woven detail or etched line, texture leaves a trace—a quiet imprint of intention that invites us to see and feel its impact in a space.”

Ideal for workplace and education settings, Engraved Traces features two patterns that are said to serve as a tactile invitation to experience space through texture, rhythm and connection:

  • Etched Point — A pattern of motion and realignment, Etched Point channels shifting perspectives in texture. It is an expression of dynamic textural transitions, ever evolving, but always connected.
  • Shift Print — Focused yet intricate, Shift Print captures the essence of clarity emerging from complexity. Its pattern draws from the language of grids—classic in structure yet irregular in rhythm.

According to Tarkett, each pattern reflects memory, movement and contrast—transforming surfaces into dynamic, resonant expressions—and are available on 24 x 24 tiles in 10 rich hues. Made with up to 79% recycled content and with a non-PVC, fully circular backing, Tarkett’s ethos carpet tile is a sustainable solution for high-traffic spaces where ease of installation is a must. Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze, the ethos carpet tile backing can be recycled back into itself through Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.

The collection is also available on Flex-Aire cushion carpet tile, a standout option for spaces that demand a durable flooring solution that delivers superior underfoot comfort.

