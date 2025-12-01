Anatolia marks 30th anniversary

Cengiz, Berrin and Bekir Elmaagacli, Anatolia co-CEOs.

Toronto, Canada—Anatolia marked its 30th anniversary by honoring three decades of design innovation, refined craftsmanship and leadership in premium surfaces. The company began as a distributor in Markham, Ontario and has grown into a global brand that manufactures products used in projects worldwide.

To celebrate the milestone, Anatolia welcomed partners from across the globe to tour its manufacturing facility in Izmir, Turkiye. Guests saw the technology and craftsmanship behind the company’s colorsync and unglazed porcelain and sintered surfaces.

A legacy of craft and leadership

Anatolia’s story began in 1995 when Cengiz Elmaagacli founded the company in Canada. Today, Cengiz, Berrin Elmaagacli and Bekir Elmaagacli share CEO roles and continue to guide the company with a focus on honesty, integrity and respect.

Anatolia operates across multiple continents:

  • Toronto, Canada: Global headquarters, distribution centers and design studio
  • Savannah, United States: Distribution centers for rapid delivery
  • Izmir, Turkiye: Two million square foot manufacturing and design center
  • International sourcing in China, India and Turkiye to support global trends and supply chains

Design and innovation

Anatolia maintains in-house design teams in Canada and Turkiye that explore new directions in architecture and interiors. The company invests in research, forecasting and prototyping to deliver surfaces that balance performance and visual impact.

Technology-driven logistics and production systems support Anatolia’s global operations. These systems include automation and data-driven inventory management.

People, culture and sustainability

Anatolia emphasizes long-term thinking and respect for partners, customers and employees. Sustainability remains central to its mission. Its initiatives include energy-efficient manufacturing, ethical sourcing, water recycling and solar investments to reduce environmental impact.

As Anatolia celebrates its 30th anniversary, the company said it plans to expand manufacturing capabilities, invest further in sustainability and grow its global reach. Company leaders said, “Here’s to 30 more years of success together,” and thanked partners and customers for their support.

