Akcel Partners, Flooring Stores United form strategic partnership

Atlanta—Akcel Partners announced a strategic partnership with Flooring Stores United (FSU) aimed at dramatically expanding the group’s membership and establishing a strong national footprint across the independent flooring retail sector. The alliance leverages Akcel Partners’ expertise in network growth and buying group development, paired with Flooring Stores United’s mission to deliver transparent, high-value programs to flooring retailers.

The partnership will focus on nationwide recruitment of independent flooring stores, expansion of vendor relationships and strengthening group-wide buying power—while preserving FSU’s dealer-friendly model.

“This partnership is about scale, strength and giving independent retailers the leverage they deserve,” said Barth Getto, partner at Akcel Partners. “Our role is clear: grow Flooring Stores United into a truly national organization with the reach and purchasing power to help every member compete at a higher level.”

Under the agreement, Akcel Partners will:

Lead membership growth efforts, targeting independent retailers across all U.S. regions

Develop a national footprint, ensuring FSU representation from coast to coast

This structure gives Flooring Stores United a dedicated, experienced growth engine allowing the organization to expand faster while keeping its core model simple, transparent and retailer-focused.

The partnership is anchored by the experience of Getto, whose background in flooring buying groups and dealer networks spans decades. Getto spent over 20 years growing the various divisions of CCA Global Partners, adding hundreds of new locations across North America. His floorcovering resume also includes positions at Armstrong World Industries, Shaw, Gulistan, World of Floors, FCA Network, QFloors and United Weavers.

Getto’s track record in building, scaling and strengthening dealer networks aligns directly with Flooring Stores United’s long-term growth strategy.

Flooring Stores United was built on the principle that independent retailers deserve strong vendor programs, transparent pricing and real support—without unnecessary complexity. The partnership with Akcel Partners accelerates that mission.

“We’re thrilled to work with Akcel Partners,” said FSU CEO, Neil Daley. “Barth’s industry knowledge, relationships and proven ability to scale dealer networks will help us grow faster and deliver more value to our members.”

The FSU difference

FSU helps independent flooring stores grow profits while staying fully independent, retaining control over their business while gaining the support and advantages of a national program. Its model is built around the needs of today’s retailers, not the bureaucracy of yesterday’s buying groups.

Key reasons dealers choose Flooring Stores United include:

Proprietary, high-margin private-label brands exclusive to FSU retailers

Exclusive territories designed to protect local market share

Industry-leading Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) that protects margins and reduces race-to-the-bottom competition

A simplified system that makes onboarding and training new sales professionals fast and intuitive

FSU was built for the 21st-century shopping experience, merging digital tools, consumer samples, room visualization, and modern in-store merchandising into one seamless system.

Our store-within-a-store showroom model is proven. FSU dealers consistently report industry-leading profits and higher close rates. Unlike traditional buying groups, FSU does not impose minimums or heavy commitments. Instead, we work every day to earn the trust and business of our members through performance, partnership, and results.