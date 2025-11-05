Wholesalers tout best-selling lines of ’25

While flooring distributors are increasingly relying on private-label brands to differentiate themselves and increase profit margins in a competitive market, they haven’t abandoned the manufacturer brand—not by a longshot.

This year’s top 20 distributors have marketed an array of best-selling lines, with proprietary brands complementing manufacturer brands like Mannington and Tarkett.

Following is a snapshot of some of the hits as touted by distributors.

Adleta

Adleta’s introduction of Grandstand, a product within its Jackson private-label program, has resonated with customers. Grandstand is a 5mm LVT product that has turned into a solution for end-users who have had issues with SPC, specifically in the builder market. “Everyone is full spread glueing the Grandstand product,” said David Whitehurst, executive vice president at Adleta. “We have sold over 1 million square feet and just launched four addition colors to bolster the line.”

All Surfaces

Setting the standard for 2025, the AquaProof Laminate series has made a major impact for All Surfaces (see story on page 18). Part of the Casabella Laminate portfolio, AquaProof owes its strong success to a combination of style, performance and merchandising—delivering a product that resonates with both consumers and dealers.

AquaProof pairs on-trend colorways with authentic embossed-in-register (EIR) textures for lifelike realism. Each 8 x 60 plank creates a dramatic visual impact and transforms spaces with a premium feel.

AquaProof is PVC-free and completely chemical-free—an environmentally conscious choice without compromise. Its NanoTek wear layer achieves an AC4 durability rating, making it suitable for high-traffic residential and light commercial use.

What’s more, AquaProof’s tight-patented locking system is the key to its waterproof performance and makes each installation highly resistant to mold and bacteria.

Building on the success of the original series, AquaProof XL is a new entry that boasts 9.3 × 72-inch boards.

Apollo Distributing

Apollo’s private-label luxury vinyl plank collections, Woodlands (12-mil click), Aqua-16 (16-mil click) and Diamondwood (20-mil click) remain go-to staples for retailers, contractors, designers and property managers. Each line offering durable construction, attached padding and user-friendly locking systems.

With on-trend colors and wear layers to suit any project, these collections have delivered superior performance, consistently providing style and reliability. Apollo plans to feature these products under its newly rebranded 1920 collection, which includes a dedicated website.

Artivo Surfaces

The company exclusively handcrafts 6th Avenue, a core collection within the recently acquired Walker Zanger brand, in its own ceramic studio facility. The line features extremely durable, white-body ceramic tile and mosaics offered in a variety of classic styles and colors. This collection has continued to evolve over the years. “Many competitors have tried to duplicate this look with larger capacity industrialized equipment, but the look and feel is never the same,” said Sean Cilona, vice president of product and marketing for Artivo Surfaces. “With the added tariffs on Europe and Southeast Asia, having a domestic facility is certainly a plus.”

Artivo Surfaces has also enjoyed early success with its new Hokkaido collection from Monarch Plank, featuring a unique Japanese hardwood species that grows only in Japan. Due to the slower growth in the cold climate of northern Japan, these woods have beautiful, tight-grain structures. Sourced from forests managed to strict sustainability standards, the species include Nara (Japanese oak), Tamo (Japanese ash) and Kuri (Japanese chestnut). The Hokkaido collection features wide planks and thick engineered construction, with transparent, natural finishes that evoke the simplicity of Japanese design. “So far, the reaction to Hokkaido from the design community—always seeking something new and unique—has been tremendous,” Cilona said.

Cain & Bultman

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based distributor has seen increasing interest in laminate flooring over the past couple of years and the demand for its Norwood Hill Rightwood and Rightwood XL lines, in particular, have exceeded all expectations. “Both these lines were the fastest growth from launch that I have ever experienced,” said Paul Walker, president. “I believe the demand is driven by the exceptional colors and realistic visuals the products offer and the performance of the ‘new’ laminate cores that offer real stability and moisture protection.”

HF Design produces the Rightwood lines for Cain & Bultman.

Herregan

Mannington’s Adura Max (WPC) and Adura Rigid (SPC) have performed very well for Herregan. Pat Theis, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the company, said both lines continue to deliver strong results. “What’s driving the success is Mannington’s proprietary edge treatments on their newer intros,” Theis said. “Their Crafted Edge, Sculpted Edge and Tumbled Edge technologies have been a home run for us. These products demonstrate significant realism and offer a tangible difference for the RSA and consumer vs. other products in this category. These products have demonstrated that the consumer is willing to pay more to get the realism she really wants.”

NRF Distributors

When it comes to delivering quality, performance and style NRF Select stands out as a brand built specifically for the unique needs of the Northeast market. The NRF Select portfolio includes a full range of flooring solutions—carpet, carpet tile, hardwood, laminate and luxury vinyl tile (LVT)—each chosen for its durability, aesthetic appeal and ability to perform in both residential and commercial environments.

• Maine Traditions hardwood flooring has been one of NRF’s most successful lines. Its success stems from a combination of American-made craftsmanship and dependable performance. NRF stocks every item in the line—both solid and engineered—ensuring immediate availability and quick turnaround for dealers.

• Tarkett’s ProGen has been a hit with NRF distributors and customers alike. Its waterproof, durable construction and easy installation make it ideal for a wide range of residential applications.

UCX

Since 1860, generations of families have trusted Armstrong Flooring to bring quality, style and lasting value to their homes. That legacy continues with UCX. The company announced a new partnership with AHF Products to bring the brand back into the residential flooring market. The two companies collaborated to create a curated collection featuring highly regarded vinyl, engineered stone and hardwood products.

Elevated display concepts showcase the product lines and quickly guide the RSA through key features and benefits. UCX has strategically placed this display system in the top performing stores within its Mid-Atlantic and Northeast territories.