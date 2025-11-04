Florim USA earns B Corp certification

Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA announced it has officially achieved B Corp Certification, a global standard for companies that balance profit with purpose.

“Under the strong leadership of our president and chairman of Florim Group, Claudio Lucchese, we have successfully validated our core values and the positive impact we strive to achieve every day,” said Rodolfo Panisi, CEO and president of Florim USA. “This achievement reinforces Florim Group’s commitment to sustainability and reflects more than 17 years of effort. It’s time to take responsibility.”

To earn certification, Florim USA completed an independent assessment measuring its environmental impact, employee support, community involvement and commitment to transparency and accountability. The company met high standards across five key areas: governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

Celebrating 25 years of producing products made in the U.S., Florim USA continues to invest in domestic manufacturing and innovation at its facility in Clarksville, Tenn. The achievement highlights the company’s dedication to creating sustainable, locally made porcelain tile for the American market.

B Corp Certification places Florim USA among a select group of businesses that prioritize purpose alongside profitability. The company follows the lead of its parent, Florim Ceramiche S.p.A., in Italy. The parent company earned certification in 2020 and renewed it this year.

Florim USA said it is now the only industrial-scale porcelain tile manufacturer in the U.S. to hold this distinction. The certification reinforces the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint. It also demonstrates its focus on developing sustainable products. Florim USA remains dedicated to supporting employees and local communities. The company continues to prioritize transparency in all operations.