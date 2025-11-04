Florim USA earns B Corp certification

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFlorim USA earns B Corp certification

b corpClarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA announced it has officially achieved B Corp Certification, a global standard for companies that balance profit with purpose.

“Under the strong leadership of our president and chairman of Florim Group, Claudio Lucchese, we have successfully validated our core values and the positive impact we strive to achieve every day,” said Rodolfo Panisi, CEO and president of Florim USA. “This achievement reinforces Florim Group’s commitment to sustainability and reflects more than 17 years of effort. It’s time to take responsibility.”

To earn certification, Florim USA completed an independent assessment measuring its environmental impact, employee support, community involvement and commitment to transparency and accountability. The company met high standards across five key areas: governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

Celebrating 25 years of producing products made in the U.S., Florim USA continues to invest in domestic manufacturing and innovation at its facility in Clarksville, Tenn. The achievement highlights the company’s dedication to creating sustainable, locally made porcelain tile for the American market.

B Corp Certification places Florim USA among a select group of businesses that prioritize purpose alongside profitability. The company follows the lead of its parent, Florim Ceramiche S.p.A., in Italy. The parent company earned certification in 2020 and renewed it this year.

Florim USA said it is now the only industrial-scale porcelain tile manufacturer in the U.S. to hold this distinction. The certification reinforces the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint. It also demonstrates its focus on developing sustainable products. Florim USA remains dedicated to supporting employees and local communities. The company continues to prioritize transparency in all operations.

Previous article
Peachey Hardwood Flooring welcomes Michael Martin

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Peachey Hardwood Flooring welcomes Michael Martin

FCNews Staff - 0
Reedsville, Pa.—Peachey Hardwood Flooring (PHF), a leading producer of handcrafted hardwood flooring, announced the appointment of Michael Martin as vice president of sales and...
Read more
News

MSI earns four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI received four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards. The honors—in leadership, innovation, employee wellbeing and appreciation—reflect the company’s commitment to a people-first culture...
Read more
News

WFCA hits the road with the “Step Up Tour”

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is taking its mission on the road. Launching at The International Surface Event (tise) in January 2026, the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Mastering the exit

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzp-DTx3edc Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

i4F appoints Edith Hermans as chief technology officer

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced the appointment of Edith Hermans as its chief...
Read more
Column

Own your zip code: Celebrity marketing for retailers

FCNews Columnist - 0
Imagine your name being the first that comes to mind whenever someone in your area thinks about new flooring. Not because you dumped thousands...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X