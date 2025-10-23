NWP launches Reclaimed Box Beam collection

Vaughan,Ontario—Northern Wide Plank (NWP) introduced its new Reclaimed Box Beam collection. This new collection expands NWP’s wood design offerings beyond flooring and wall cladding.

The collection is made from centuries-old timbers reclaimed from barns and historic structures across North America. Each beam combines character, functionality and design flexibility for residential and commercial spaces.

“These reclaimed beams bring both history and warmth into a space while serving a functional purpose,” said Shawn Peebles, CEO of Northern Wide Plank. “They can cover existing structural elements or conceal wiring, offering easier installation than traditional solid beams while maintaining the look of true reclaimed wood.”

The line features three surface styles: Allegheny, Legacy and Keystone. Each represents a different era of North American woodworking.

Allegheny uses softwood reclaimed from Pennsylvania barns. Its worn surface and natural patina reflect generations of agricultural use.

Legacy beams are hand-hewn from old-growth timber, showcasing visible axe and adze marks that reflect 19th-century craftsmanship.

Keystone beams capture the early 1900s shift to machine milling. They retain the circular saw marks that defined the industrial era of woodworking.

“Every plank and now every beam, tells a story of craft, time and place,” said Jamie Peebles, director of Northern Wide Plank. “It’s about connecting people to materials that feel authentic and belong in well-designed spaces.”

The Reclaimed Box Beam collection is available through Northern Wide Plank showrooms and its website.