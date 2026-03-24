CARE recycles 2026 Oscars red carpet

Dalton—Carpet America Recovery Effort, CARE, confirmed that a significant portion of the red carpet from the 2026 Academy Awards was recycled through California’s state carpet recycling program.

CARE worked with local stakeholders and recyclers to ensure recyclable carpet materials were sent to a regional facility. The materials will be processed into new products.

“This is exactly the kind of outcome that the California Carpet Stewardship Program is designed to deliver,” said Bob Peoples, CEO of CARE. “Despite early media reports, thousands of square yards of carpet material was not sent to landfill and instead will be recycled into new products.”

CARE’s California Carpet Stewardship Program supports a network of more than 175 public drop-off sites. The program helps cover the cost of collection, storage and recycling. Its goal is to maximize the amount of carpet diverted from landfills.

The program was established after California passed its carpet recycling law in 2010. Since then, the state’s carpet recycling rate has grown to more than seven times the national average.

CARE encourages event organizers and venue managers to seek guidance on recycling red carpets and other high-volume materials. The organization also promotes reuse and helps contractors identify outlets for repurposing carpet from large projects.