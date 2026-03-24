Panariagroup USA to unveil new collections at Coverings 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPanariagroup USA to unveil new collections at Coverings 2026

PanariagroupLas Vegas—Panariagroup USA will showcase new product collections at Coverings 2026, being held here March 30-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company, which includes Florida Tile, Panaria Ceramica and Lea Ceramiche, will exhibit at booth 6250. The display will feature a 60-by-60-foot space highlighting its latest innovations.

“Coverings is more than just a trade show; it’s an inspirational experience where innovative ideas evolve into industry standards,” said Tressa Samdal, senior director of marketing and product. “This year represents a pivotal moment for us, as we prepare to unveil 10 new collections, the largest number we’ve introduced in nearly a decade.”

The booth will feature several domestically produced collections using Dry-Fix Technology. The process aligns surface texture with underlying graphics to create enhanced visual detail and tactile depth.

Panariagroup will also incorporate an interactive experience into its booth. A combination of three coordinating collections—Playlist, Playlist+,and Playlist Encore—will be paired with curated Spotify playlists that match each color palette.

The concept creates a more immersive and sensory experience for attendees.

Previous article
CARE recycles 2026 Oscars red carpet
Next article
Tuesday Tips: Keep it simple

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Hardwood: Tackling tariffs 101

Reginald Tucker - 0
Hardwood flooring remains one of the most strategically important—but operationally complex—product categories. While consumer demand for authentic wood continues, sourcing that product profitably has...
Read more
Al's Column

It’s time for the industry to invest in its future

FCNews Columnist - 0
The flooring industry has long been built on craftsmanship, innovation and a shared commitment to quality. Yet today, more than ever, the future of...
Read more
Featured Company

Ben Liebert outlines Shaw’s strategy for 2026

Reginald Tucker - 0
In 2023 Shaw Floors tapped Ben Liebert, an appliance executive, to lead its residential division. The move represented a departure from the company’s traditional...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Keep it simple

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfjfYBFbnfk Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
Carpet

CARE recycles 2026 Oscars red carpet

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Carpet America Recovery Effort, CARE, confirmed that a significant portion of the red carpet from the 2026 Academy Awards was recycled through California’s state...
Read more
Installation

NALFA advances standards at spring meeting

FCNews Staff - 0
Phoenix—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) hosted its 2026 spring meeting here from March 10-12. The meeting brought together industry leaders to advance...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X