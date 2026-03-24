Panariagroup USA to unveil new collections at Coverings 2026

Las Vegas—Panariagroup USA will showcase new product collections at Coverings 2026, being held here March 30-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company, which includes Florida Tile, Panaria Ceramica and Lea Ceramiche, will exhibit at booth 6250. The display will feature a 60-by-60-foot space highlighting its latest innovations.

“Coverings is more than just a trade show; it’s an inspirational experience where innovative ideas evolve into industry standards,” said Tressa Samdal, senior director of marketing and product. “This year represents a pivotal moment for us, as we prepare to unveil 10 new collections, the largest number we’ve introduced in nearly a decade.”

The booth will feature several domestically produced collections using Dry-Fix Technology. The process aligns surface texture with underlying graphics to create enhanced visual detail and tactile depth.

Panariagroup will also incorporate an interactive experience into its booth. A combination of three coordinating collections—Playlist, Playlist+,and Playlist Encore—will be paired with curated Spotify playlists that match each color palette.

The concept creates a more immersive and sensory experience for attendees.