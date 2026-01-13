CARE announces CarpeTell fiber ID device

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetCARE announces CarpeTell fiber ID device

Dalton—CARE announced the release of CarpeTell, a handheld device designed to identify contemporary carpet fibers and fiber blends for fast, accurate sorting in recycling operations. The device primarily serves post-consumer carpet recyclers but also supports post-industrial material recyclers and nylon compounders. CarpeTell Fiber ID Device

CARE began developing CarpeTell in 2021 after learning that microPHAZIR, a widely used carpet fiber identification device, was being phased out of production by its manufacturer. The organization sought a more effective replacement that better addressed the needs of the carpet recycling industry.

After extensive research and development, carpet industry veteran Frank Endrenyi partnered with CARE to identify a suitable technology solution. CARE collaborated with Matoha, a U.K.-based company with experience in near-infrared identification technology for textile and plastics applications. Following a thorough evaluation, the CARE board invested in an ergonomic redesign to optimize the device for carpet recyclers. Endrenyi worked with Matoha for two years to refine the technology and finalize the CarpeTell design.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with CARE and Frank Endrenyi to bring our material identification technology to the carpet and flooring industry,” said Darlene Sammut, chief operating officer of Matoha. “CARE’s support allowed us to develop AI algorithms specific to carpet materials and refine the handheld design for recycling environments. We look forward to continuing this collaboration.”

Product efficiency soars

CarpeTell delivers near-instant fiber identification in less than half a second. The speed significantly improves sorting efficiency across all carpet fiber types and blends currently produced. The identification library can be expanded as new fibers and blends enter the market.

“This refined device is a vital tool in our efforts to expand carpet recycling in California and nationwide,” said Bob Peoples, executive director of CARE. “With extended producer responsibility legislation already active in California and expected in New York, efficient fiber sorting will become essential. CarpeTell makes fiber identification instant, accurate and cost-effective.”

The unit features a compact, durable and ergonomic design. A removable rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of operation, depending on usage. With minimal components, the device maximizes uptime in warehouse environments. CarpeTell weighs 12 ounces and includes a pistol grip designed to reduce operator fatigue during extended use.

“We received our first Matoha analyzer at our Lincoln, California facility and were impressed with its lightweight design, fast response time and long battery life,” he added. “We have since ordered additional units and expect it to replace older analyzers across our operations,” said Wes Nelson, director of sourcing and sales for Circular Polymers by Ascend.

CarpeTell costs significantly less than microPHAZIR and includes a modest monthly fee for software and library updates. Frank Endrenyi of Marketing Collaborative LLC serves as the U.S. distributor and provides customer support. Additional resources and instructions are available on Matoha’s website, along with a user guide video on YouTube.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Knowing when to let it pass
Next article
Modern Estimates partners with Alliance Flooring

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Modern Estimates partners with Alliance Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Seattle, Wash.—Modern Estimates announced a strategic partnership with Alliance Flooring. The agreement provides Alliance Flooring members with exclusive access to MEasure, an AI-powered virtual...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Knowing when to let it pass

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv2C3oyqDJs Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
News

Obituary: Haig Pedian, Pedian Rug Company

FCNews Staff - 0
Haig Pedian, Sr., of Barrington Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 7, at the age of 101. Born on May...
Read more
Carpet

ConneXtion 2026 kicks off with Education Day

Ken Ryan - 0
Aurora, Colo.—FCNews is here for the start of conneXtion 2026, CCA Global Partners’ annual convention, which is being held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort. As...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNnovation Awards 2025: Ceramic

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile welcomes Chase Sholl to A&D Team

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has appointed Chase Sholl, IIDA, as architect and design representative for the Asheville, Johnson City and Knoxville markets. In his role,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X