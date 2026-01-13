CARE announces CarpeTell fiber ID device

Dalton—CARE announced the release of CarpeTell, a handheld device designed to identify contemporary carpet fibers and fiber blends for fast, accurate sorting in recycling operations. The device primarily serves post-consumer carpet recyclers but also supports post-industrial material recyclers and nylon compounders.

CARE began developing CarpeTell in 2021 after learning that microPHAZIR, a widely used carpet fiber identification device, was being phased out of production by its manufacturer. The organization sought a more effective replacement that better addressed the needs of the carpet recycling industry.

After extensive research and development, carpet industry veteran Frank Endrenyi partnered with CARE to identify a suitable technology solution. CARE collaborated with Matoha, a U.K.-based company with experience in near-infrared identification technology for textile and plastics applications. Following a thorough evaluation, the CARE board invested in an ergonomic redesign to optimize the device for carpet recyclers. Endrenyi worked with Matoha for two years to refine the technology and finalize the CarpeTell design.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with CARE and Frank Endrenyi to bring our material identification technology to the carpet and flooring industry,” said Darlene Sammut, chief operating officer of Matoha. “CARE’s support allowed us to develop AI algorithms specific to carpet materials and refine the handheld design for recycling environments. We look forward to continuing this collaboration.”

Product efficiency soars

CarpeTell delivers near-instant fiber identification in less than half a second. The speed significantly improves sorting efficiency across all carpet fiber types and blends currently produced. The identification library can be expanded as new fibers and blends enter the market.

“This refined device is a vital tool in our efforts to expand carpet recycling in California and nationwide,” said Bob Peoples, executive director of CARE. “With extended producer responsibility legislation already active in California and expected in New York, efficient fiber sorting will become essential. CarpeTell makes fiber identification instant, accurate and cost-effective.”

The unit features a compact, durable and ergonomic design. A removable rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of operation, depending on usage. With minimal components, the device maximizes uptime in warehouse environments. CarpeTell weighs 12 ounces and includes a pistol grip designed to reduce operator fatigue during extended use.

“We received our first Matoha analyzer at our Lincoln, California facility and were impressed with its lightweight design, fast response time and long battery life,” he added. “We have since ordered additional units and expect it to replace older analyzers across our operations,” said Wes Nelson, director of sourcing and sales for Circular Polymers by Ascend.

CarpeTell costs significantly less than microPHAZIR and includes a modest monthly fee for software and library updates. Frank Endrenyi of Marketing Collaborative LLC serves as the U.S. distributor and provides customer support. Additional resources and instructions are available on Matoha’s website, along with a user guide video on YouTube.