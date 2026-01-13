Modern Estimates partners with Alliance Flooring

Seattle, Wash.—Modern Estimates announced a strategic partnership with Alliance Flooring. The agreement provides Alliance Flooring members with exclusive access to MEasure, an AI-powered virtual estimating and lead-capture platform built for the flooring industry.

MEasure allows retailers to offer instant labor and materials estimates directly on their websites. The platform also captures qualified leads with photos and project details. It does not require downloads or special equipment.

How it works

Customers researching online can access a dedicated link on a dealer’s site. They fill in basic information and answer four preliminary questions about the project. The questions cover the project area, product selection and other details. Customers can then upload photos of the room or area that’s targeted for a renovation. Once the images are uploaded, the customer can press the “generate” button and MEasure’s AI model takes it from there.

MEasure serves a simple purpose at its core. It frees up retailer time so sales teams can focus on selling flooring. The platform also saves time for managers and store owners. Many spend hours away from the store on site visits for customers who may only be browsing. MEasure helps reduce those lost hours by qualifying projects earlier in the process.

Additionally, the company also points to accuracy as a key benefit. Inconsistent or incomplete information can lead to estimates that miss the mark. MEasure reduces that risk by standardizing the early stages of the estimating process.

For retailers, speed matters. MEasure helps them become “the first in the door” ahead of competitors, including independent installers who may move faster with quotes. By engaging customers earlier, retailers improve their chances of securing the job before competitors enter the conversation.

“Through this partnership, Alliance Flooring members can reduce wasted site visits, improve lead quality and streamline sales workflows by engaging customers earlier in the buying process,” said Maksin Nazarchuk, president of Modern Estimates. “The partnership reflects a shared commitment to equipping independent flooring retailers with modern digital tools that improve efficiency, differentiation and sales performance.”