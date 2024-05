Dalton—Southwind has named Cindy Hansen the new north central territory manager and Kayla Kitten as the new south central territory manager.

“We are pleased to add these outstanding territory managers to our team to serve our customers better,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO of Southwind. “Our focus is always customer service excellence at Southwind.”

Southwind markets a variety of flooring types directly to retailers, including LVP, rigid core, laminate, hardwood and carpet.