Retailers, contractors step up to support FCEF

The significance of supporting the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) and raising awareness about skilled trade careers in the flooring industry has never been more important than this moment in time. Some of the top specialty floor covering retailers in the country know this—that’s why they’re throwing their support behind FCEF’s mission.
Here’s what some of them had to say:
“As the director of flooring for NFM and the vice chair of the FCEF board, I have the privilege and responsibility of working and collaborating with a team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about advancing the flooring industry through education and training. Both NFM and the FCEF are committed to creating and promoting career opportunities for the flooring industry. By supporting the FCEF, you are supporting the future growth and excellence of the flooring industry.”
—David Chambers, Nebraska Furniture Mart
“FCEF plays a crucial role in supporting and promoting the skills of installers in the flooring industry. By focusing on skill trades, FCEF addresses a critical gap in vocational education and workforce development. The foundation offers training and certification opportunities, ensuring that flooring professionals are highly skilled and well-prepared to meet the industry’s demands. Supporting FCEF not only helps maintain high standards in the flooring installation but also enhances career opportunities for individuals in this trade. This support is vital for the longevity and innovation of the flooring sector.”
—Sinclair Myers, Myers Flooring, Atlanta
“Atlanta Flooring Design Centers has supported FCEF since inception because the foundation is uniquely positioned to train and set in motion programs including technical schools that will have far-reaching effects. Please join AFDC in supporting FCEF in their efforts to help the foundational growth of our individual stores and the industry as we continue the journey of training professional flooring installers, which benefits all of us.”
—Donny Phillips, Atlanta Flooring Design Center
“Our flooring industry has already passed a dangerous inflection point. For years we have devalued the expertise and skill required to manage and install products successfully. As a result, we have driven away young talent without a succession plan for those who are aging out, causing increasing labor shortages and deteriorating quality of installations. Over the next 10 years, this problem will accelerate until it reaches a crisis point hurting your business and our industry. The FCEF has made great progress creating and offering training programs and educational opportunities for the next generation, but they need our help. I encourage all retailers, contractors and manufacturers to join this initiative and support the FCEF.”
—Jesse Tranel, DCO Commercial, Atlanta
We hope you’ll join retailers, contractors and others across the industry to support FCEF’s mission. Just $100 a month can make a huge difference.
Kaye Whitener is director of operations for the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.