Retailers, contractors step up to support FCEF

The significance of supporting the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) and raising awareness about skilled trade careers in the flooring industry has never been more important than this moment in time. Some of the top specialty floor covering retailers in the country know this—that’s why they’re throwing their support behind FCEF’s mission.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

“As the director of flooring for NFM and the vice chair of the FCEF board, I have the privilege and responsibility of working and collaborating with a team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about advancing the flooring industry through education and training. Both NFM and the FCEF are committed to creating and promoting career opportunities for the flooring industry. By supporting the FCEF, you are supporting the future growth and excellence of the flooring industry.”

—David Chambers, Nebraska Furniture Mart

“FCEF plays a crucial role in supporting and promoting the skills of installers in the flooring industry. By focusing on skill trades, FCEF addresses a critical gap in vocational education and workforce development. The foundation offers training and certification opportunities, ensuring that flooring professionals are highly skilled and well-prepared to meet the industry’s demands. Supporting FCEF not only helps maintain high standards in the flooring installation but also enhances career opportunities for individuals in this trade. This support is vital for the longevity and innovation of the flooring sector.”

—Sinclair Myers, Myers Flooring, Atlanta