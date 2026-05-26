Reshoring survey to inform U.S. industrial policy

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured CompanyReshoring survey to inform U.S. industrial policy

reshoringSarasota, Fla.—The Reshoring Initiative, in collaboration with Regions Recruiting, launched an industry-wide survey examining the factors shaping manufacturers’ decisions to reshore factories and supply chains. The research comes as the U.S. works to rebuild its manufacturing base.

The Reshoring Initiative survey will gather feedback from manufacturing operations, supply chain and procurement decision makers and contract manufacturers. According to the organization, industry leaders and the Trump administration will use the findings to help shape policies that support manufacturing.

“Our 2025 survey explored the likely impact of contemplated 2025 policy changes,” said Harry Moser, founder of the Reshoring Initiative. “The 2026 survey focuses more on the impact of actual policy changes, including taxes, tariffs and the resulting uncertainty, the need for a greatly enhanced skilled workforce and training system and the expected impact of AI. Reshoring has surged from 11,000 jobs announced/year in 2010 to 244,000/year in 2025, a 25% compound annual growth rate. Our economy and national defense need much more reshoring and workforce to thrive and survive.”

Kathy Nunnally, managing partner at Regions Recruiting, which specializes in lean manufacturing and distribution leadership placements, added, “The pandemic was an eye-opener and now, the war with Iran, showing us what’s at risk when supply chains are disrupted. Most of our OEM clients continue to work on supply chain resiliency strategies and the building of teams and technological capabilities required to execute them. There is a bright future ahead for domestic contract manufacturers, that’s for sure.”

The organizations are calling on OEMs and contract manufacturers to participate. The nationwide survey is open now and will remain open through June 15.

Take the survey now.

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