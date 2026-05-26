NWFA launches podcasts to support wood flooring industry

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNWFA launches podcasts to support wood flooring industry

podcastsSt. Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has relaunched “NWFA Real Answers” and introduced a new podcast, “The Grain Room.”

The podcasts aim to support wood flooring professionals with business insights, technical education and industry conversations.

The “NWFA Real Answers” podcast features Stephanie Owen, president and CEO of NWFA, and Chris Zizza, founder of C&R Flooring Inc. and an NWFA Hall of Famer. The series focuses on how contractors, retailers and other professionals can run stronger businesses.

Listeners also will hear from industry guests and draw from Zizza’s more than 30 years of experience in the wood flooring industry.

The latest episode features Oliver Barajas of Bridgebay Flooring. Barajas discusses his experience as a member of the NWFA Emerging Leaders Council. He also shares insight on growing the industry and finding a niche that fits individual strengths.

“The ‘Real Answers’ podcast is back and ready to tackle the business side of the wood flooring industry,” Owen said. “Contractors and retailers need to hear these conversations so they can grow, compete and succeed. Both NWFA podcasts are one more way we look forward to engaging with and providing resources for our members and the industry as a whole.”

The Grain Room

“The Grain Room” is hosted by Matt Casey, technical services officer for NWFA. The podcast will focus on techniques, tools, best practices and other topics tied to the craft.

The first episode features Casey’s conversation with Brett Miller, general manager of Olde Wood Ltd. Miller also served as NWFA’s former vice president of technical standards, education and certification.

Casey and Miller discuss the value of certification and continuing education. They also cover NWFA technical publications and the importance of advocacy for the hardwood industry.

“If you are passionate about the craft, ‘The Grain Room’ is built for you,” Casey said. “This will be a space where we dive into the technical aspects of the job, how to advance your skillset and hear from industry leaders about their career path and lessons learned along the way.”

NWFA will release new episodes of either “Real Answers” or “The Grain Room” every two weeks. Bonus episodes and additional content also will be available.

Listeners can find the podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or here.

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