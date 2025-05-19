WFCA appoints Dave Garden as lead instructor, training programs

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announce that Dave Garden, who most recently served as executive director of education for Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), has transitioned into a newly created role as WFCA master instructor. In this expanded role, Garden will oversee training efforts across three of WFCA’s major training divisions: CFI, NFIC (National Flooring Industry Certified Installers) and FCITS (Flooring Consultants and Training Inspection Services). This appointment comes shortly after WFCA’s acquisition of NFIC and FCITS, further strengthening its commitment to enhancing training and professional development opportunities for flooring professionals. Garden will assume his new role effective immediately.

“For the last four years, Dave has been a vital part of the CFI team,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA. “He is one of the industry’s most qualified and successful trainers, and we believe his new role will bring tremendous value to the future of all three organizations. Dave’s leadership will ensure we continue delivering high-quality training programs to flooring professionals nationwide.”

In his new role, Garden will oversee the implementation and delivery of training sessions, coordinating activities across CFI, NFIC and FCITS. He will be responsible for maintaining the quality and consistency of these training programs, ensuring that flooring professionals receive the best possible instruction available.

“This new position allows me to continue doing what I love best—working directly with installers and professionals as they advance their careers through training,” Garden said. “My passion for the industry is helping people grow, and I’m excited to take on the expanded challenges and opportunities this position offers. I remain deeply committed to CFI and its important mission and look forward to expanding my impact across the industry.”

This appointment further underscores WFCA’s commitment to providing world-class training and professional development for flooring professionals at every stage of their careers. By strengthening the instructional leadership of CFI, NFIC and FCITS, WFCA is positioning itself to deliver cutting-edge training and career advancement opportunities nationwide.

“Dave has always led with integrity, passion and an unwavering commitment to installers’ success,” added Ralph Falavinha, executive vice president of CFI. “His experience and dedication are unmatched, and his new role as WFCA Master Instructor will significantly enhance the quality and reach of all our training initiatives. We are proud to have him leading this next chapter.”

