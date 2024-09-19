Advances in subfloor prep ease task at hand

By Ken Ryan
Most professional installers would agree the ultimate success of any flooring job mostly depends on the condition of the subfloor. To that end, manufacturers/suppliers of subfloor prep materials and subfloor testing tools are looking to address this issue with products that will ensure a more professional renovation project. As Gary Scheidker, director of technical services for Taylor, put it: “We make products with the flooring installer in mind.”

Here are some of the most recent introductions in floor prep:

subfloor prepSchönox: MBL

Schönox MBL is a two-part moisture-blocking, self-leveling compound for cement and concrete substrates that are susceptible to residual moisture issues. MBL provides a smooth surface for the installation of carpet tile, LVT and other resilient flooring while providing moisture mitigation up to 99% RH/18lbs. Mix one unit of Schönox MBL powder with one unit of Schönox MBL liquid. Install from 1/8-inch up to 1/2-inch. Moisture problems are solved in one step.

Sika: MB EZ Rapid

Sika MB EZ Rapid is a single-component, rapid-drying moisture barrier, adhesion promoter and substrate consolidator for all floor covering installations over critical substrates. MB EZ Rapid features a fast-drying (one-hour) formula that allows for same-day installations and mitigates moisture up to 99% RH, 18 lbs. In combination with other Sika flooring installation solutions, MB EZ Rapid helps deliver the Sika Secure system with a warranty equal to the lifetime of the floor.

subfloor prepLignomat: VersaTec

Ligno-VersaTec is an all-inclusive moisture and humidity measuring kit for the hardwood flooring industry. The kit includes the Ligno-VersaTec moisture meter, which can be operated as a pin, pinless and RH meter. The meter has individual settings in pin and pinless mode for soft and hardwood floors, subfloors, bamboo, engineered floors and composite products. 

Taylor: Zephyr

Taylor Zephyr is a multi-functional product that can provide moisture protection up to 15 pounds. MVER (moisture vapor emission rate) or 95% RH with two coats. Zephyr can also be used as a primer over porous substrates and to encapsulate old adhesive residue—including broadloom, pressure sensitive and even cutback—to provide a good bonding surface that will also block plasticizer migration from the flooring. “With Zephyr, you’re equipped with a versatile solution that ensures reliability and peace of mind for multiple flooring installations,” Scheidker said.

subfloor prepTotalWorx: Fine Finish Patch

TotalWorx’s Fine Finish Patch is a cement-based compound ideal for high moisture areas, designed to skim coat, smooth and level subfloor irregularities from a featheredge up to 1/2-inch (12mm). It dries quickly, allowing floor coverings to be installed in just 15 minutes. Easy to mix and retemper multiple times without adding water, Fine Finish Patch reduces working time. For most applications, there’s no need for priming, making it an installer-friendly choice.

