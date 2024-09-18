Shaw Contract unveils sheet innovation with Montage collection

Cartersville, Ga.—The Montage collection is a large-scale solid vinyl tile (SVT) from Shaw Contract with a classic terrazzo visual designed to combine durability, stain resistance and ease of maintenance to meet the demands of commercial spaces.

“Terrazzo is beautiful, but it’s often not practical or in the budget for some projects,” said Dave Bailey, director of healthcare and senior living at Shaw Contract. “Thanks to the longevity of Montage and its ease of maintenance, customers can have a beautiful resilient floor with greatly reduced lifecycle costs. Not having to polish or replace the flooring every few years due to wear and tear is better for the planet and reduces waste.”

A collection of homogenous solid vinyl tile, the Montage collection is comprised of 36 x 36 tiles that are occupancy-ready with easy installation and can be optionally heat-welded and flash-coved. Montage is water-resistant with seamless transitions and easy maintenance; no wax is required and cleaning is a breeze. FloorScore-certified and phthalate-free, this new offering is available in a wide variety of colors with 21 options of brights and neutrals. The overall aesthetic of Montage facilitates flexibility in design and the ability to create limitless flooring patterns to help with wayfinding, zoning and branding.

Constructed to withstand the most demanding environments, the Montage collection allows for scratches, scuffs and stains to be easily buffed with a rotary cleaning machine. The line is backed with a non-prorated 25-year commercial limited warranty, designed to offer performance with homogeneous construction in heavy-traffic commercial applications. Up to 2500 PSI per ASTM F 970 means superior indentation resistance and, therefore, excellent resistance to static and rolling loads, which is critical in healthcare interiors. With no wear layer and a through-body design, the 100% homogeneous tile design offers easy maintenance without jeopardizing the Terrazzo-like visual. Montage inherently does not support the growth of microbes, mold, bacteria or mildew.

Shaw Contract is committed to assessing its materials—to know as much as possible about product materiality, care and end-of-use and to seek third-party certification. Montage is third-party certified for low VOC emissions, contributing to valuable IEQ points for LEEDv4 credits.