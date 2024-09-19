Southwind marks 30-year milestone

By FCNews Staff
southwindDalton—Southwind began here as Cherokee Carpets in 1994. The carpet mill acquired another mill called Southwind and, in 1997, changed its name to Southwind and began selling direct to flooring retailers. In 2015, Southwind added hard surface flooring. Six years later, F9 Brands, a specialist in home improvement and décor, acquired the company as Southwind Building Products. The company now does business as Southwind Floors and continues to add flooring categories, such as hardwood in 2024.

“Reaching 30 years as a business is a big deal,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO of Southwind. “It makes you want to take a moment and reflect. Like everyone in the flooring industry who’s been around for 30 years, we survived the Great Recession of 2008, the Pandemic of 2020 and the supply chain crisis of 2021. But it’s more than just getting by. It’s about growing. Over the last three decades, we’ve been blessed as a company to have remarkable employees and leadership on the inside, and loyal suppliers and customers on the outside. All are considered part of our Southwind Family, and they know and love us by how we do business—the Southwind Way.”

