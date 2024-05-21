Panariagroup USA promotes Ashley Donaldson to VPO

Lexington, Ky.—Panariagroup USA has promoted Ashley Donaldson to the role of vice president of operations. According to the company, Donaldson’s appointment reflects her unwavering commitment and exceptional service in customer relationship building and operational management.

In her new role, Donaldson will oversee all aspects of operations at Panariagroup USA. Her strategic vision and leadership are expected to drive the company forward, managing our teams with a focus on enhancing customer acquisition, satisfaction and retention. Donaldson will work closely with senior executives to shape the organizational goals, directing operations across various departments such as the national distribution center, customer care, transportation, procurement, supply chain, quality and private label customers.

Effective immediately, Donaldson will report directly to Leonardo Pesce, CEO of Panariagroup USA. This alignment ensures clear communication and a unified approach towards the company’s objectives. “It is with immense pride that we announce Ashley Donaldson’s promotion to Vice President of Operations,” Pesce said. “Ashley’s unparalleled dedication and strategic acumen have been pivotal in shaping the trajectory of Florida Tile, and for this last year, Panariagroup USA. Her promotion is not just a personal milestone but a collective achievement for our company as we continue to embrace diversity and excellence. Ashley embodies the spirit of leadership and innovation, and I am confident that under her guidance, our operations will reach new heights of success.”

Donaldson’s academic background in animal science and business entrepreneurship coupled with her MBA has equipped her with a unique perspective on managing generational differences in the workforce—a subject on which she has extensively researched and lectured.

In recognition of her exceptional leadership abilities, Donaldson was honored with the 2019 Coverings Rock Star award after only two years in the flooring industry. This accolade is a testament to her outstanding potential and the impact she has made in the industry.

This promotion also marks a significant moment as Donaldson becomes the first woman to ever hold this prestigious position within the organization.