Panariagroup USA promotes Ashley Donaldson to VPO

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPanariagroup USA promotes Ashley Donaldson to VPO

Panariagroup USALexington, Ky.—Panariagroup USA has promoted Ashley Donaldson to the role of vice president of operations. According to the company, Donaldson’s appointment reflects her unwavering commitment and exceptional service in customer relationship building and operational management.

In her new role, Donaldson will oversee all aspects of operations at Panariagroup USA. Her strategic vision and leadership are expected to drive the company forward, managing our teams with a focus on enhancing customer acquisition, satisfaction and retention. Donaldson will work closely with senior executives to shape the organizational goals, directing operations across various departments such as the national distribution center, customer care, transportation, procurement, supply chain, quality and private label customers.

Effective immediately, Donaldson will report directly to Leonardo Pesce, CEO of Panariagroup USA. This alignment ensures clear communication and a unified approach towards the company’s objectives. “It is with immense pride that we announce Ashley Donaldson’s promotion to Vice President of Operations,” Pesce said. “Ashley’s unparalleled dedication and strategic acumen have been pivotal in shaping the trajectory of Florida Tile, and for this last year, Panariagroup USA. Her promotion is not just a personal milestone but a collective achievement for our company as we continue to embrace diversity and excellence. Ashley embodies the spirit of leadership and innovation, and I am confident that under her guidance, our operations will reach new heights of success.”

Donaldson’s academic background in animal science and business entrepreneurship coupled with her MBA has equipped her with a unique perspective on managing generational differences in the workforce—a subject on which she has extensively researched and lectured.

In recognition of her exceptional leadership abilities, Donaldson was honored with the 2019 Coverings Rock Star award after only two years in the flooring industry. This accolade is a testament to her outstanding potential and the impact she has made in the industry.

This promotion also marks a significant moment as Donaldson becomes the first woman to ever hold this prestigious position within the organization.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Developing a passion for practice
Next article
University of Ceramic Tile and Stone launches tile specialist course

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

University of Ceramic Tile and Stone launches tile specialist course

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) has provided training to thousands of people in the tile and stone industry over...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Developing a passion for practice

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/Lg0szjHE_Jw Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Exotics vie for their fair share of the hardwood pie

Reginald Tucker - 0
In an age where European white oak, domestic red oak and hickory reign supreme (and for good reason) it may behoove retailers and distributors to...
Read more
Commercial

A success for Hospitality Design Conference

FCNews Staff - 0
Milan, Italy—The latest edition of the Hospitality Design Conference, organized by Teamwork Hospitality, a leading hotel consultancy and training company headed by president Mauro...
Read more
News

Shaw Industries’ Chuck Babcock inducted into Driver Hall of Fame

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has inducted Charles “Chuck” Babcock into the National Private Truck Council’s (NPTC) Hall of Fame. Imagine making 148 trips around the Earth and...
Read more
Featured Post

Starnet helps members ‘chart their course’

Reginald Tucker - 0
Amelia Island, Fla.—Many of North America’s largest and most influential commercial floor covering contractors assembled here this week for the 2024 Starnet spring conference....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X