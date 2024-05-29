WFCA’s SEAL Leadership Academy kicks off new session

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWFCA's SEAL Leadership Academy kicks off new session

SEAL Leadership AcademyDalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced the upcoming session of its SEAL (Seeking Excellence As Leaders) Leadership Development and Certification Program, starting June 3. The program is designed to equip participants with essential leadership tools and mindsets for success in their professional and personal lives.

“The SEAL Leadership Academy underscores our commitment to fostering leaders who thrive in their fields and positively impact their surroundings,” said Scott Humphrey, WFCA’s CEO. “It’s a privilege to guide this group and witness their growth firsthand.”

Here’s a recap of key program features:

Flexible learning journey: A four-month program designed to fit busy schedules, promoting learning and growth.

Interactive curriculum: Over 50 modules with weekly text interactions and monthly personal coaching sessions via Zoom.

Expert guidance: Benefit from the expertise of industry leaders at Lead Every Day for an enriching learning experience.

Leadership certification: Earn a professional leadership certification signifying your commitment to excellence.

Enrollment is capped at 40 individuals, so the WFCA strongly urges professionals eager to hone their leadership skills to secure their spots promptly. Humphrey will spearhead the journey, whose seasoned experience and visionary leadership will guide participants toward growth and excellence.

Charles Taulbee, a participant from the inaugural group, added, “I’m deeply grateful for the invaluable insights gained from the SEAL Academy. As someone well-versed in executive leadership and pursuing a PhD in Strategic Leadership, I can attest to the program’s caliber, which rivals, if not exceeds, graduate-level material. Thank you for your dedication and expertise. The SEAL Academy has been a transformative journey I’ll carry throughout my career.”

Individual enrollment is priced at $299 annually or $29 monthly, while companies can enroll up to ten employees for $999 annually. WFCA Premium Plus members enjoy a 10% discount.

Limited spots are filling fast. For further details and enrollment, visit SEAL Leadership Academy.

Previous article
NTCA announces new trainings, workshops in June
Next article
Karndean ups its ‘A’ game with refresh of Art Select line

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett launches True to Form collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched True to Form, a new collection on its premium Contour luxury vinyl tile. Combining the durability of Contour construction with...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring highlights new product at Design Days 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—J+J Flooring will be showcasing a variety of commercial flooring collections to the architecture and design community at its flagship showroom here during the...
Read more
News

Southwind names new territory managers

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind has named Cindy Hansen the new north central territory manager and Kayla Kitten as the new south central territory manager. “We are pleased to...
Read more
Al's Column

Retailers, contractors step up to support FCEF

FCNews Columnist - 0
The significance of supporting the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) and raising awareness about skilled trade careers in the flooring industry has never been...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate: State of the Industry 2024

Reginald Tucker - 0
Conventional wisdom would suggest that softening conditions in the new home construction market over the past eight to 10 months might put a damper...
Read more
Featured Company

Inhaus’ new Icon line takes Ceramin to whole new level

Reginald Tucker - 0
Floor covering distributors got their first glimpse of Icon—the latest collection under Inhaus’ signature Ceramin brand—at the annual NAFCD convention this past fall. Based...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X