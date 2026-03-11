Shaw Contract launches ‘Design for All’ CEU

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has launched Design for All, a new continuing education course (CEU) created to help architecture and design professionals better understand how inclusive, purpose‑driven design can support collective well‑being across commercial environments.

The details

What is Design for All? A 1.0 IDCEC / 1 LU and 1 AIA LU (General) accredited CEU that explores how design decisions influence human health, social connection, learning, and environmental responsibility.

What does the course cover? Through five interconnected lenses—Wellbeing, Connection, Learning, Experience and Thriving—the course examines how shared spaces can foster belonging, resilience and regeneration. Participants are guided through cultural shifts, emerging values and evolving design drivers that shape how spaces are created and experienced today.

Developed through Shaw Contract’s internal research and design process, the CEU reflects more than a year of cross‑disciplinary exploration by the brand’s design research, development and creative teams.

“We begin by studying broad cultural trends, emerging sentiments, and societal drivers,” said Reesie Duncan, vice president of global design at Shaw Contract. “From there, we identify themes that clearly communicate a larger story. The five lenses in Design for All naturally emerged as a way to connect research, design and human experience into a single, practical framework.”

Practical insight

The CEU provides designers with actionable insights they can apply across commercial interiors, including:

Emerging color directions that support inclusive environments

Long‑term environmental implications of design decisions

Material and color applications that encourage representation and belonging

Responsible design practices that consider both people and planet

The course emphasizes the role of design in shaping environments that are not only functional, but also supportive of emotional, social, and environmental well‑being.

“Design for All reinforces our belief that space has a powerful impact on how people feel, connect and thrive,” said Frances Phillips, senior marketing manager, content at Shaw Contract. “This CEU is designed to give designers thoughtful frameworks they can use immediately to create spaces that feel more inclusive, intentional and supportive.”

Course availability

The CEU is available to architecture and design professionals through Shaw Contract’s education platform and can be delivered as either a live presentation or a virtual session.

To learn more or schedule a CEU session, visit Shaw Contract’s CEU library here.