Cyncly continues to evolve

Cyncly has been through a lot over the past 18 months. It has seen the acquisition of one of its biggest competitors in Broadlume. A major shift in leadership with the transition of Todd Saunders and Carole Cross into advisory roles and Steven McMullen to lead Cyncly Websites. But that hasn’t stopped its overall aim—to give the flooring retail community a connected path from product discovery to installation.

At the core of that goal has been alignment—of people, platforms and purpose. In the months following the Broadlume acquisition, the focus was not on rushing product to market but on building the right foundation.

And it didn’t go unnoticed. “We have been RFMS users for more than a decade, and throughout that time the transition to Cyncly has been handled thoughtfully and smoothly,” said Bruce Odette, president, Carpet Exchange, Denver. “One of the biggest advantages has been the continuity of people, as many of the core RFMS team members remained in place, preserving institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of dealer needs.”

Even before the announced expansion of its tech stack in 2025, the product offering was something its retail partners found value in—and still do. “Today, we take advantage of a broad range of tools within the Cyncly technology stack,” Odette said. “Our cabinet business relies on 20/20. Measure Mobile is one of the most useful tools across the entire offering and integrates seamlessly with RFMS Desktop, making it an essential part of our daily operations. We also use the Broadlume website options to support our alternate brands.”

That full portfolio is something some retail partners have touted as what drew them to the company in the first place—and kept them there. “Our company does flooring and cabinets; working with [Cyncly] is like an all-in-one solution for everything in our business,” said Mario Endraos, president and CEO of ValuFlor in Greenville, S.C. “Honestly, we love our software. That’s probably one of the most important things in our company. We would not be anywhere near where we’re at today without utilizing it.”

With that groundwork in place, attention turned to the technology’s next evolution. The result was Project Summit, a next-generation ERP developed to reflect how flooring retailers operate today.

Summit is being designed as a single, flexible platform capable of supporting multiple product categories, business models and workflows. “We are especially excited about Project Summit,” Odette said. “Once complete, Project Summit promises to deliver a modern, robust platform that will significantly enhance operational capabilities across the flooring business.”

Just as important, its development is happening alongside the customer. Through Cyncly’s Co-Innovation Community—now hundreds of members strong—dealers are actively shaping the platform in real time. “We’re excited that they have a new cloud-based solution,” Endraos said. “Now anybody can log in from anywhere versus the remote desktop. So they’re making good enhancements to the system, and they take their customers’ feedback seriously and actually implement some of it. They’re very open to that.”

Carpet Exchange’s Odette agreed, noting, “Being involved early in the development process has been particularly valuable. Our long-term experience using the software allows us to provide meaningful input and help prioritize the features that matter most to dealers. For these reasons, I would strongly recommend Cyncly to other flooring retailers, particularly with Project Summit on the horizon.”

The latest product unveiling—at TISE 2026—was HomeBase, a web administration platform that gives dealers direct control of their websites in real time. Product catalogs, pricing visibility, inventory status, promotions and location details can all be updated instantly. At its core, HomeBase shifts digital ownership back to the dealer.

Today, the company continues to build toward a more integrated future.