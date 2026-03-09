Cyncly continues to evolve

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured CompanyCyncly continues to evolve

CynclyCyncly has been through a lot over the past 18 months. It has seen the acquisition of one of its biggest competitors in Broadlume. A major shift in leadership with the transition of Todd Saunders and Carole Cross into advisory roles and Steven McMullen to lead Cyncly Websites. But that hasn’t stopped its overall aim—to give the flooring retail community a connected path from product discovery to installation.

At the core of that goal has been alignment—of people, platforms and purpose. In the months following the Broadlume acquisition, the focus was not on rushing product to market but on building the right foundation.

And it didn’t go unnoticed. “We have been RFMS users for more than a decade, and throughout that time the transition to Cyncly has been handled thoughtfully and smoothly,” said Bruce Odette, president, Carpet Exchange, Denver. “One of the biggest advantages has been the continuity of people, as many of the core RFMS team members remained in place, preserving institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of dealer needs.”

Even before the announced expansion of its tech stack in 2025, the product offering was something its retail partners found value in—and still do. “Today, we take advantage of a broad range of tools within the Cyncly technology stack,” Odette said. “Our cabinet business relies on 20/20. Measure Mobile is one of the most useful tools across the entire offering and integrates seamlessly with RFMS Desktop, making it an essential part of our daily operations. We also use the Broadlume website options to support our alternate brands.”

That full portfolio is something some retail partners have touted as what drew them to the company in the first place—and kept them there. “Our company does flooring and cabinets; working with [Cyncly] is like an all-in-one solution for everything in our business,” said Mario Endraos, president and CEO of ValuFlor in Greenville, S.C. “Honestly, we love our software. That’s probably one of the most important things in our company. We would not be anywhere near where we’re at today without utilizing it.”

With that groundwork in place, attention turned to the technology’s next evolution. The result was Project Summit, a next-generation ERP developed to reflect how flooring retailers operate today.

Summit is being designed as a single, flexible platform capable of supporting multiple product categories, business models and workflows. “We are especially excited about Project Summit,” Odette said. “Once complete, Project Summit promises to deliver a modern, robust platform that will significantly enhance operational capabilities across the flooring business.”

Just as important, its development is happening alongside the customer. Through Cyncly’s Co-Innovation Community—now hundreds of members strong—dealers are actively shaping the platform in real time. “We’re excited that they have a new cloud-based solution,” Endraos said. “Now anybody can log in from anywhere versus the remote desktop. So they’re making good enhancements to the system, and they take their customers’ feedback seriously and actually implement some of it. They’re very open to that.”

Carpet Exchange’s Odette agreed, noting, “Being involved early in the development process has been particularly valuable. Our long-term experience using the software allows us to provide meaningful input and help prioritize the features that matter most to dealers. For these reasons, I would strongly recommend Cyncly to other flooring retailers, particularly with Project Summit on the horizon.”

The latest product unveiling—at TISE 2026—was HomeBase, a web administration platform that gives dealers direct control of their websites in real time. Product catalogs, pricing visibility, inventory status, promotions and location details can all be updated instantly. At its core, HomeBase shifts digital ownership back to the dealer.

Today, the company continues to build toward a more integrated future.

Previous article
FCEF supports Employer-Directed Skills Act

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Al's Column

FCEF supports Employer-Directed Skills Act

FCNews Columnist - 0
The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) is proud to sponsor and support Sen. Ted Budd’s (R-NC) Employer-Directed Skills Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy...
Read more
Featured Post

Surfaces ’26: Software has moved beyond desktop

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—At TISE 2026, technology providers didn’t just introduce new tools, they addressed some of the industry’s longest-standing friction points. Across the show floor,...
Read more
Column

The value of new revenue streams

Steve Feldman - 0
Once upon a time the North American legacy airlines would lose planeloads of money every year. Being in the black was a concept as...
Read more
Featured Post

Supreme Court tariff ruling leaves many issues unresolved

Ken Ryan - 0
Flooring industry executives contend the recent ruling by the Supreme Court striking down a huge piece of President Trump’s far-reaching tariff agenda—followed almost immediately...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 85th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association has provided flooring for its 85th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The home...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain highlights macro trends shaping interior design

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER), identified...
Read more

As seen in

March 9, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X