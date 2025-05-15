Hank’s Specialties opens new location in Green Bay

By FCNews Staff
Hank’s Specialties announced that it has purchased a building in Green Bay, Wis., for the purposes of opening its newest location.

Located at 1260 Parkview Rd. the new location is part of Hank’s Specialties’ continuing commitment to the flooring professionals, dealers and contractors throughout eastern Wisconsin.

Hank’s Specialties is a family-owned and operated distributor that has been in business since 1976. With the opening of Green Bay, this marks 20 locations across six Midwest states. Green Bay joins Madison, Wis. (opened in 2023) and Davenport, Iowa (opened 2024) as the newest locations for Hank’s Specialties. “We look forward to servicing the Green Bay area, with a fully stocked large warehouse and state of the art showroom while earning the trust and business of the dealers, installers, and contractors in eastern Wisconsin,” said Michelle Novak-Tibbet, manager.

