Roppe Holding Company names Norman Freebeck president

Fostoria, Ohio—Roppe Holding Company announced the promotion of Norman Freebeck to the role of president. In this capacity, Freebeck will oversee the strategic direction, operational performance and culture of all RHC companies, drawing on more than 30 years of manufacturing leadership.

“It is a great honor to be selected by the Millers to help lead RHC into its next chapter,” Freebeck said. “I have always respected Mr. Miller as an inspirational leader that has dedicated much of his life to enhancing our company, our customers and our communities. Together, we are challenged to strengthen this legacy.”

A seasoned executive with deep experience in the chemical, plastics and paper converting industries, Freebeck has been with RHC for over 14 years. Most recently, he served as vice president of operations at Flexco in Tuscumbia, Ala., where he led a major transformation —doubling revenue, expanding the workforce by 20% and achieving marked improvements in safety, sustainability, quality and customer service.

Prior to his time at Flexco, Freebeck served for seven years as plant manager at Tarkett’s vinyl flooring facility in Florence, Ala., where he and his team streamlined production and delivered strong financial results. Earlier in his career, he led the greenfield startup of Omnova Solutions’ Genflex thermoplastic roofing facility and served as maintenance & production manager at Rexam’s paper-coating facility in Eden, N.C.

“It has been my privilege to guide this organization through meaningful growth, product innovation and a culture of continuous improvement over many decades,” said Donald P. Miller, owner and chairman of RHC. “It is with great optimism and confidence that Judy [Miller, vice president of employee, customer relations] and I announce Norm as the new president of RHC. Norm brings with him decades of hands-on manufacturing leadership, a deep operational mindset and a proven track record of building strong teams and delivering sustainable results. I believe he is exactly the right person to lead RHC into its next chapter.”

Miller added, “Working beside Don all these years, I’ve had a front-row seat to his unwavering commitment to doing things the right way—building strong relationships, fostering a culture of trust and putting people first. Don and I are confident that Norm’s leadership and proven success make him the ideal person to carry forward that legacy. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary this year, we are optimistic that Mr. Freebeck’s leadership will take us into the next 70 years of Roppe’s success.”