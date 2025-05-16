Louisville Tile welcomes Mickey Trammel as new sales manager

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, announced the appointment of Mickey Trammel as its new branch sales manager. With over 40 years of valuable experience in the flooring industry (25 of which just tile), Trammel offers a profound understanding of the market and a proven history of success. His extensive knowledge will be key to achieving company goals.

“We are delighted to welcome Mickey to the Louisville Tile family,” said Dub Newell, CEO at Louisville Tile. “His deep industry knowledge, coupled with his established relationships and strategic approach, will be a tremendous asset to our sales team and our continued growth. We know he will play a key role in expanding our presence and strengthening our partnerships, particularly within the commercial sector.”

In his new role, Trammel will focus on cultivating strong relationships within the commercial contractor business. He will also work closely with the A&D community to secure commercial specifications in key Ohio markets, including Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus. His dedication to these partnerships and his ability to drive results earn him a strong reputation and the respect of his peers throughout the industry.

According to the company, Trammel’s passion for the flooring industry and his commitment to excellence align perfectly with Louisville Tile’s values. His appointment underscores the company’s dedication to providing exceptional service and expertise to its customers.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Louisville Tile family,” Trammel said. “From the moment I started talking with the team, it was clear that the strong ‘family’ values aren’t just words here – they’re the foundation of how everyone operates. I’m eager to contribute my experience and build upon the already successful relationships within the commercial contractor and A&D communities because I know I have the support of such a dedicated and close-knit team.”