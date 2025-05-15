NTCA honors industry heroes, scholarship recipients

Jackson, Miss. – The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recognized outstanding individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to their communities and the tile industry during the NTCA and TCNA Awards Reception at Coverings 2025.

Special Recognition Award

NTCA presented a special recognition award to Jeremy Barker of Bathmatic, a dedicated NTCA member from North Carolina. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which devastated Western North Carolina, Barker stepped up to lead relief efforts. Using his own time, money and resources, Barker supported those affected by the disaster. “Jeremy’s commitment to helping his community during one of its darkest times is a true example of the spirit of the NTCA,” said Bart Bettiga, NTCA executive director.

NTCA Tom Ade Scholarship Awards

NTCA also celebrated the future of the industry by awarding three $5,000 scholarships to exceptional students, supported by Tom Ade, Dal-Tile Corp., and Laticrete. These scholarships are designed to support the academic goals of students with strong ties to the tile industry.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Andy Mourelatos – University of Arizona Film and Television Program

– University of Arizona Film and Television Program Isaiah Riddle – Liberty University, Theology and Apologetics

– Liberty University, Theology and Apologetics Nathan Blood – Roger Williams University, Criminal Justice

“The NTCA is grateful to Tom Ade and our sponsors that support this program and are investing in the next generation,” Bettiga said.