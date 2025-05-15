MSI to showcase products in Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ showroom

By FCNews Staff
HomePress ReleaseMSI to showcase products in Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ showroom
Screenshot

MS International (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, is a part of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyle’s inaugural pop-up showroom at Buckhead Village from May 15 to June 28, 2025.

“We are thrilled to have our products showcased at the Atelier,” said Emily Holle, director of trend & design at MSI. “This is an amazing opportunity to bring designers, architects, builders and consumers together to experience the best of MSI’s luxurious product line up.”

MSI designs and products featured will include quartz countertops, natural stone countertops, and luxury genuine hardwood.

The luxe pop-up showroom is open to the public on Thursday, May 15, and Friday, May 16. from 11 am to 4 pm and Saturday, May 17, from 11 am to 6 pm.

 

Previous article
MSI named a top place to work in America for Gen Z
Next article
NTCA honors industry heroes, scholarship recipients

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Press Release

Hank’s Specialties opens new location in Green Bay

FCNews Staff - 0
Hank’s Specialties announced that it has purchased a building in Green Bay, Wis., for the purposes of opening its newest location. Located at 1260 Parkview...
Read more
Press Release

Emser Tile named a top workplaces award winner by USA Today

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles -- Emser Tile, a leading designer and producer of tile and natural stone, has earned the prestigious 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces...
Read more
Press Release

NTCA honors industry heroes, scholarship recipients

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss. - The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recognized outstanding individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to their communities and the tile industry...
Read more
Press Release

MSI named a top place to work in America for Gen Z

FCNews Staff - 0
MS International (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, has been named by Newsweek as one of...
Read more
Press Release

Apollo Distributing to partner with Raskin Industries

FCNews Staff - 0
Fairfield, NJ — Apollo Distributing Company has announced a new partnership with Raskin Industries, in which Apollo will offer Raskin’s extensive line of high-performance...
Read more
Featured Post

NFA spring meeting: Tariffs are the talk of the town

Steve Feldman - 0
St. Petersburg, Fla.—Tariffs were predictably the major topic of conversation at the recent spring meeting of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA), and the prevailing...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X