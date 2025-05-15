MSI to showcase products in Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ showroom

MS International (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, is a part of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyle’s inaugural pop-up showroom at Buckhead Village from May 15 to June 28, 2025.

“We are thrilled to have our products showcased at the Atelier,” said Emily Holle, director of trend & design at MSI. “This is an amazing opportunity to bring designers, architects, builders and consumers together to experience the best of MSI’s luxurious product line up.”

MSI designs and products featured will include quartz countertops, natural stone countertops, and luxury genuine hardwood.

The luxe pop-up showroom is open to the public on Thursday, May 15, and Friday, May 16. from 11 am to 4 pm and Saturday, May 17, from 11 am to 6 pm.