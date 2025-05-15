MSI named a top place to work in America for Gen Z

By FCNews Staff
MS International (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z in 2025.

Newsweek’s list recognizes the top workplaces in the U.S. who are paving the way for creating an inclusive, welcoming environment for those entering the workforce. The list distinguishes employers that are excelling in areas that matter most to a Gen Z audience, like community, work-life-balance, training/career progression and positive corporate culture.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as a company with ideals that resonate with a younger generation,” said Chris Courneen, MSI’s senior vice president of HR. “At MSI, we believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to grow and thrive in the workplace, and we continue to stand as a leader in cultivating a dynamic environment where everyone feels welcome.”
To view available opportunities with MSI, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.

