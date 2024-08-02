Biyork Floors expands leadership team

Markham, Canada—Biyork Floors, a Canadian flooring manufacturer and distributor, has appointed Peter Branidis as its new executive vice president of sales and marketing as part of the company’s mission to expand its presence across the North American market.

Branidis brings over 20 years of expertise in strategic management, sales, marketing and product development from his tenure at Metrie—North America’s largest wood molding manufacturer and door distribution company. His extensive experience across various facets of the business is said to be instrumental in driving the execution of the flooring company’s strategic growth plans and expansion efforts.

According to Biyork Floors, Branidis’s vision and leadership will be vital to its mission of blending performance with craftmanship, as it continues to innovate and design solutions that are engineered to suit customer needs.