Mannington Commercial promotes Totten to VP of sustainability

By FCNews Staff
TottenCalhoun, Ga.—As an indicator of its ongoing commitment to environmental and social responsibility, Mannington Commercial has promoted Shane Totten to vice president of sustainability. Hired in January 2022 as director of sustainability, Totten is said to have been a driving force in embedding environmental and social responsibility (ESR) into the company’s core operations, guiding the entire organization towards a more sustainable and profitable future.

His unique perspective, coming from outside the flooring industry, has allowed him to engage with functions across Mannington Mills. “As a true change agent, Totten has effectively navigated the challenges of introducing new ideas and practices, and he has worked tirelessly to balance the external demonstration of our values with the internal efforts to practice them,” said Richard French, president of Mannington Commercial. “His efforts have increased our transparency, delving deep into the production and composition of our products to meet customer expectations, earning their trust along the way.”

Totten has spent his career focused on sustainability. He holds a Master of Architecture degree from North Carolina State University and has worked as both an architect and a professor of interior design. In 2023 he was selected to participate in the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership, a highly competitive program that helps advance the dialogue around sustainability and environmental stewardship with leaders across the state.

According to the company, under Totten’s leadership, Mannington Mills has developed a cohesive approach to utilizing ESR as a means of advancing the business’s core values of Care, Do the Right Thing, Work Hard/Play Hard and Control Our Own Destiny. “As we embark on our second century in business, his vision is more relevant than ever,” French said. “Totten’s commitment to fostering a culture of trust, kindness and continuous improvement is indicative of all we stand for as a company.”

