Cali opens distribution center in Pacific Northwest

Tacoma, Wash.—Cali announced the opening of its distribution center in the Pacific Northwest, which began operations in July. This facility is said to mark a significant expansion in Cali’s commitment to providing exceptional service and product availability across the region and nation.

Located here, the new 50,000-square-foot facility is said to be ideally situated to receive shipping containers and maximize Cali’s reach. The strategic location aims to allow for significantly reduced lead times, with the ability to deliver products within 24 hours to the Pacific Northwest, compared to the previous lead time of five to six days. The center will also aim to support expanded service into Canada, intending to enhance service for Canadian retailers and growing the market.

“This new facility is a game-changer for Cali and our customers,” says Eugene Garcia, COO. “We can now offer will-call pick-ups, container-direct service and last-mile delivery —if you order today and are within a 100-mile radius, you’ll receive your product the next day. This new space truly allows us to do everything.”

The new distribution center is said to not only be a logistical hub but also a step forward in operational efficiency. By streamlining processes, Cali can reduce freight costs, passing these savings on to customers and partners. This facility, along with Cali’s three other distribution centers—Colton, Calif., Fort Worth, Texas and Summerville, S.C.—are intended to ensure that Cali is within a two-day reach of any customer in the United States.

According to the company, this expansion shows Cali’s continuous efforts to demonstrate its commitment to delivering high-quality flooring, composite decking, turf and other home design products with both efficiency and service.