NTCA releases workshops, regional trainings session for August

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced its upcoming August tour, which will span across 10 states and offer a comprehensive series of standards-based educational workshops and regional trainings for industry professionals. This significant initiative will feature a total of 17 free workshops and six free regional trainings, marking a considerable expansion compared to the previous year’s offerings.

The primary goal of this tour is to equip industry professionals with essential skills and knowledge while fostering meaningful connections with peers and industry experts. These workshops and regional trainings provide invaluable opportunities for professionals to stay updated on industry standards, best practices and emerging trends. This effort aligns with NTCA’s ongoing mission to elevate the standards of tile craftsmanship and promote continuous learning within the industry.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors dedicated to advancing the industry through education, all workshops and regional trainings are offered free of charge. Each session will be presented by NTCA technical trainers with extensive experience in tile installation.

Workshops

The workshops, spanning three hours in the afternoon or evening, are open to tile installers, contractors, sales personnel and members of the architecture and design community. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in an interactive learning environment to connect with peers and industry experts during the workshops, providing time for networking and knowledge exchange. Meals will be provided and there will be chances to win valuable prizes.

The workshops will focus on one of the following topics:

Ins and outs of layout for contractors

Tile matters—Best practices for the pros

Failures—Could it be me?

Tile technology—Membranes

Special workshop with celebrity designer Jennifer Farrell

The NTCA also has a special workshop planned in Nashville, Tenn., this August: “Tile design trends and installation—What every industry pro should know.” Hosted by Louisville Tile, this course will feature insights from celebrity designer Jennifer Farrell and NTCA training director Mark Heinlein. This event will take place on August 15, 2024, at Louisville Tile, 650 Melrose Avenue, Nashville, Tenn. 37203. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of integrating the latest tile trends into their projects while ensuring top-quality installation standards.

Save the date for one of these NTCA workshops at these locations in August:

8/1: Daltile, Bakersfield, Calif.

8/6: Daltile, Hartford, Conn.

8/6: Floor & Décor, Lone Tree, Colo.

8/7: Daltile, Denver, Colo.

8/7: Daltile, Williston, Vt.

8/8: Floor & Décor, Timnath, Colo.

8/8: Daltile, Derry, N.H.

8/13: Daltile, Tampa, Fla.

8/14: Floor & Décor, Fort Myers, Fla.

8/15: Louisville Tile, Nashville, Tenn.

8/15: Daltile, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

8/19: Floor & Decor, Draper, Utah

8/20: D & B Tile, Delray Beach, Fla.

8/21: Daltile, Ft. Collins, Colo.

8/21: D & B Tile, Doral, Fla.

8/22: D & B Tile, Sunrise, Fla.

8/22: The Tile Shop, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Regional trainings

Regional training sessions offer tile installers an immersive, all-day experience to hone their skills using both traditional and cutting-edge tools, materials, and techniques. These hands-on sessions are designed to empower participants with practical knowledge rooted in ANSI standards and methods outlined in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation. The NTCA Reference Manual serves as a guiding resource throughout the training.

The sessions are carefully crafted to provide solutions-based training, addressing real-world challenges faced by tile installers. The content is aligned with industry standards and methods, ensuring relevance and applicability. To maximize the learning experience, each session is limited to 20 participants. Attendees will receive a document of course completion upon successfully concluding the training session.

Topics for the august regional trainings include:

The GPTP/Slabs Training equips you to install porcelain panels with confidence and accuracy. Learn new tile industry standards and methods for installing GPTP, how GPTP is made, where it can be used and special tools, setting materials and techniques required to install it.

The Substrate Preparation and Large-Format Tile Training will show you how to use the ANSI A 108 standards and TCNA Handbook to address real world challenges in hands-on installations focusing on substrate examination and preparation for setting large-format tile.

Save the date for one of these NTCA regional trainings at these locations in August:

8/7: Floor & Décor, Silver Spring, Md.

8/14: Nemo Tile, Waterville, N.Y.

8/21: Floor & Décor, Commack, N.Y.

8/23: Gramaco, Savage, Md.

8/28: Belknap White, Mansfield, Mass.

8/30: Floor & Décor, Capital Heights, Md.

All workshops and regional trainings are open to anyone interested in enhancing their skills. NTCA membership is not required. Dates and time listed above are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on each event and to register, visit NTCAtraining.com.