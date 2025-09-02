RFCI welcomes Lighthouse Adhesives

By FCNews Staff
LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) has welcomed Lighthouse Adhesives as a new associate supply chain member. Established in 2023, Lighthouse Adhesives supplies adhesives to the flooring industry.lighthouse

“The resilient flooring sector is the backbone of the markets we serve,” said Matt Tuttolomondo, general manager, Lighthouse. “RFCI and its members have a long history of supporting the resilient category, and we look forward to being part of the association.”

Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI, added, “We welcome Lighthouse Adhesives to RFCI. The industry knowledge and experience throughout RFCI’s membership strengthen the resilient sector.”

