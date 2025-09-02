Mohawk, Tunnel to Towers gift smart home to veteran

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk joined forces with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to present a state-of-the-art smart home to Army Sgt. Samuel Walley and his family.

The Smart Home Program provides mortgage-free homes to injured veterans and first responders. Designers specially craft these homes to address individual needs and help heroes reclaim their day-to-day independence.

“At Tunnel to Towers, we are committed to building homes that are accessible for our most severely injured veterans and first responders,” said Larry Olson, executive vice president of marketing and communications for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “Our smart homes host a myriad of features such as automated doors and lighting, wheelchair accommodations and systems that can be controlled remotely. Having RevWood floors, which are American made and built to last, is just another feature that veterans will not have to worry about in their new homes.”

Sgt. Walley comes from a long line of soldiers. Following in his father’s footsteps, he enlisted in the Army. On June 6, 2012, during a mission in Afghanistan, he stepped on an IED. He sustained a traumatic brain injury. He also lost his right leg above the knee and his left arm below the elbow. Since his recovery, Walley has dedicated himself to helping other veterans.

“Mohawk is proud to support Tunnel to Towers in their mission to provide exceptional living spaces for America’s heroes,” said Charles DiSano, Mohawk’s president of wood and laminate. “We are honored to contribute to the comfort and quality of life for Sgt. Walley and his family in their new home and we hope this durable and beautiful flooring will bring them years of comfort and lasting enjoyment.”