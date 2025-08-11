RFCI announces Polytex as an associate supply chain member

By FCNews Staff
polytexLa Grange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) welcomed Polytex Environmental Inks, Inc., as a new associate supply chain member.

“We are thrilled that Polytex has joined RFCI and look forward to their valuable perspective on the future of the resilient flooring sector,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “The diverse universe of RFCI’s membership is a great strength of our association.”

Founded in 1943, Polytex produces printing inks used in a variety of applications, including resilient flooring. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., the company manufactures and markets its inks in North America, Europe and Asia.

“We are pleased to become a part of RFCI, an organization serving the interests of the resilient sector,” said Chetan Shah, president of Polytex. “As a member, we look forward to continuing our support of this dynamic flooring category.”

