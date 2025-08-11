Centricity partners with Flooring Stores United

St. Petersburg, Fla.—Centricity, a leader in innovative flooring protection solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Flooring Stores United, a rapidly growing buying group representing 83 independent flooring retailers across the country. The collaboration will bring Centricity’s 5-Year Accidental Damage Protection Plan to Flooring Stores United’s network of members, empowering retailers to drive revenue, differentiate their offerings and elevate the customer experience.

The partnership comes at a time when demand for protection plans is on the rise: 80% of consumers say they want protection when buying premium flooring, according to Centricity, and more than two-thirds are likely to buy it if offered. Centricity’s program addresses this market opportunity by covering real-life accidents—including dents, scratches, cracks and stains—across all flooring types, including carpet, laminate, hardwood, luxury vinyl tile and plank.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Flooring Stores United to unlock new revenue potential for their dealers,” said Andy Iamaio, director of sales at Centricity. “Our protection plans are proven to increase close rates, boost customer satisfaction, and generate meaningful margin with every sale. With the right training, incentives and marketing tools, their retailers are set up for success from day one.”

Flooring retailers receive comprehensive support from Centricity, including free training, point-of-sale marketing materials, SPIFFs and custom performance dashboards to track attach rates and drive success. Meanwhile, homeowners enjoy valuable benefits with Centricity’s accidental damage protection plan—including no deductibles or service fees, a seamless 24/7 online claims portal and a second-year cleaning benefit.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our members compete and Centricity’s protection plan is a game changer,” said Neil Daley, CEO of Flooring Stores United. “Our retailers can now offer a unique value-add that protects their customers’ investments, builds trust, and increases profitability. We’re excited to promote this program to our members and can’t wait to see the results.”