Centricity partners with Flooring Stores United

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCentricity partners with Flooring Stores United

St. Petersburg, Fla.—Centricity, a leader in innovative flooring protection solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Flooring Stores United, a rapidly growing buying group representing 83 independent flooring retailers across the country. The collaboration will bring Centricity’s 5-Year Accidental Damage Protection Plan to Flooring Stores United’s network of members, empowering retailers to drive revenue, differentiate their offerings and elevate the customer experience.

The partnership comes at a time when demand for protection plans is on the rise: 80% of consumers say they want protection when buying premium flooring, according to Centricity, and more than two-thirds are likely to buy it if offered. Centricity’s program addresses this market opportunity by covering real-life accidents—including dents, scratches, cracks and stains—across all flooring types, including carpet, laminate, hardwood, luxury vinyl tile and plank.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Flooring Stores United to unlock new revenue potential for their dealers,” said Andy Iamaio, director of sales at Centricity. “Our protection plans are proven to increase close rates, boost customer satisfaction, and generate meaningful margin with every sale. With the right training, incentives and marketing tools, their retailers are set up for success from day one.”

Flooring retailers receive comprehensive support from Centricity, including free training, point-of-sale marketing materials, SPIFFs and custom performance dashboards to track attach rates and drive success. Meanwhile, homeowners enjoy valuable benefits with Centricity’s accidental damage protection plan—including no deductibles or service fees, a seamless 24/7 online claims portal and a second-year cleaning benefit.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our members compete and Centricity’s protection plan is a game changer,” said Neil Daley, CEO of Flooring Stores United. “Our retailers can now offer a unique value-add that protects their customers’ investments, builds trust, and increases profitability. We’re excited to promote this program to our members and can’t wait to see the results.”

Previous article
RFCI announces Polytex as an associate supply chain member
Next article
EJ Welch appoints David Zimmer to position of GM

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers navigate tariffs, but potential challenges loom

Ken Ryan - 0
The fear of tariffs hiking prices on American goods has dominated headlines throughout 2025, but some flooring retailers have shrugged it off as having...
Read more
News

Mullican Flooring launches Tennessee Artisan collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring just introduced Tennessee Artisan, a new half-inch sliced engineered collection sourced and manufactured in the United States. This collection is a...
Read more
Commercial

Experience Academy gives USA Flooring an ‘Edge’

Steve Feldman - 0
Raleigh, N.C.—USA Flooring has been in business since 1972 when it was founded by Ken Lloyd in Frederick, Md. Today, the operation is run...
Read more
News

Hartco unveils high-impact display and ‘Made-in-USA’ collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—With uncertainty around tariffs and international supply chains, Hartco aims to deliver a powerful advantage to flooring retailers: a fully integrated, in-store hardwood...
Read more
News

EJ Welch appoints David Zimmer to position of GM

FCNews Staff - 0
Spartanburg, S.C.—The Merit Distribution Group announced the appointment of David Zimmer as general manager of EJ Welch. “I’m excited about the future of EJ Welch,”...
Read more
News

RFCI announces Polytex as an associate supply chain member

FCNews Staff - 0
La Grange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) welcomed Polytex Environmental Inks, Inc., as a new associate supply chain member. “We are thrilled that Polytex...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X