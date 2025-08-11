EJ Welch appoints David Zimmer to position of GM

Spartanburg, S.C.—The Merit Distribution Group announced the appointment of David Zimmer as general manager of EJ Welch.

“I’m excited about the future of EJ Welch,” Zimmer said. “EJ Welch is a storied name, and our company plays a valued role in the flooring industry. Our experienced team is committed to growing EJ Welch through innovative offerings and providing industry-leading service to our customers and I have great confidence we will make that happen.”

Zimmer brings more than 15 years of experience in the flooring industry, with a strong track record of building high-performing teams and expanding market share through strategic partnerships. Prior to joining EJ Welch, Zimmer held sales roles at Tarkett North America, Herregan Distributors and Mannington Mills.

Geff Lynch, CEO of Merit Distribution Group, added, “I am delighted that David has joined our company. He is the ideal person to lead the EJ Welch team and I look forward to the contributions he will make to our success in the coming years.”

EJ Welch serves flooring installers and retailers through eight locations, including its Cheney Vrooman flooring business and Tools4Flooring, the industry’s leading online store for flooring installation products.