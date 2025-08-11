Hartco unveils high-impact display and ‘Made-in-USA’ collections

Mountville, Pa.—With uncertainty around tariffs and international supply chains, Hartco aims to deliver a powerful advantage to flooring retailers: a fully integrated, in-store hardwood solution that combines space efficiency, compelling product storytelling and the strength of Made-in-USA manufacturing.

At the center of the rollout is a bold new retail display, designed specifically to elevate the solid hardwood category. The format showcases 48 SKUs across a curated mix of best-sellers and fresh product intros—all in a compact footprint that uses 60% less space than five traditional stackers. This display was created to help retailers win in a high-margin category with better visual impact, easier engagement and a more premium customer experience. Early adopters are already seeing sales increases of 10% or more—even in challenging markets.

“We’ve taken a leadership position in solid hardwood not just by offering high-quality, American-made product—but by making it easier for retailers to sell it well,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president – hardwood, AHF Products. “This new display creates a true destination within the store for homeowners who are looking for natural materials, lasting value and American craftsmanship.”

The new Hartco solid hardwood display is meant to represent a strategic shift that transforms hardwood into a high-impact retail destination. With intuitive pull-out boards, new branding and messaging designed to speak directly to consumers’ values and expectations, the new display is said to simplify the shopping experience.

Despite the growth of engineered and synthetic options, solid hardwood continues to lead in long-term value. “It offers unmatched durability, can be refinished multiple times and adds measurable resale appeal,” Goodwin said. “Homebuyers continue to rank real hardwood as a top flooring preference—and in a world focused on healthy materials, sustainability and product transparency, it offers a natural, renewable solution that contributes to better indoor air quality.”

Solid hardwood collections

The display offers six collections in all—Sensory Forest and Nature Walk are new designs, TimberBrushed, Prime Harvest and Appalachian Ridge have been refreshed and the display also features the popular American Scrape. All collections featured in the display are crafted from 100% solid hardwood sourced and manufactured in the USA, meant to address growing consumer demand for authenticity, sustainability and long-term investment value. The collections are engineered for both style and durability—striving to give homeowners the timeless look of real wood with finishes that resist scratches, dents and stains.