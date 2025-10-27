Shaw Contract launches new tile, stone collections

By FCNews Staff
new tile and stone collections
Aria, part of Shaw Contract’s new tile and stone collections.

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has launched two new tile and stone collections, Coexist and Aria. Each line offers a distinct design approach while reflecting the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and design leadership.

The new tile and stone collections mark Shaw Contract’s 40 years of design leadership and reflect the company’s approach to innovation while staying rooted in craft.

Designed for commercial, hospitality, multifamily and workplace spaces, Coexist and Aria emphasize performance, sustainable solutions, cultural inspiration and design versatility.

Coexist

Coexist draws inspiration from Japanese ceramics and focuses on handmade textures and cultural influence. The collection includes three styles: Tribute, a porcelain tile with a 3D almond-shaped deco design; Balance, a fluted ceramic; and Duality, a subway-format tile with grout applied between its score lines and joints for a clean, finished look.

Coexist is available in nine colorways for wall applications and can be used indoors or outdoors.

Aria

Aria offers a modern take on Carrara marble. The collection includes 12 x 24 and 24 x 48 field tile for walls and floors; mosaics in stacked, 2 x 2 and lattice formats; and 4 x 16 wall tile. Aria combines glazed porcelains and glazed ceramics in matte, polished, glossy and ridged finishes.

“Coexist explores color and dimension through a tactile lens,” said the Shaw Contract product team in a joint statement. “Aria blends classic marble with modern warmth and texture.”

Merit Distribution Group announces new CEO, Roger Farmer

