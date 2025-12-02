MeasureSquare CRM + QFloors = strong combo

Waylon Reeves, owner of White River Flooring, leverage two powerful, go-to tools to achieve operational success in his business: MeasureSquare CRM and QFloors. QFloors handles the back end: job costing, billing, inventory and accounting. On the front end, MeasureSquare CRM drives sales with lead tracking, customer communication and bid development. Together, these platforms have helped the retailer scale with structure, clarity and control.

“Both Measure Square and QFloors allowed us to be able to provide structure and delegate tasks within the software, and that, in turn, caused a ton of growth,” Reeves noted.

How much growth, precisely? Tools like MeasureSquare and QFloors played a key role in growing one location from less than $1 million a year to $14 million a year, over the span of eight years. “I would say that Measure Square and QFloors are in the top five reasons for why we’ve been able to grow.”

Choosing MeasureSquare CRM

Specifically, Reeves chose MeasureSquare CRM based on three primary reasons: “No. 1, it worked well with the programs we’d already been using for years,” he explained. “No. 2, I felt good about the relationship between MeasureSquare and QFloors. No. 3, I just liked the ease and flow of it—it works better than RLM in many ways.”

Before switching, White River relied on other tools and systems. While they got the job done, he said they lacked long-term usability and integration. MeasureSquare CRM replaced both systems and quickly became central to the sales workflow.

For Reeves, MeasureSquare CRM remains the main hub for customer-facing communication—even after jobs are handed off to QFloors for fulfillment. “We manage customer communication through MeasureSquare CRM all the way until the job is done,” he explained.

MeasureSquare CRM also simplifies team training and accountability. Reeves said he values the ability to track specific user activity—how often the tool is used and to what extent. When he’s out of town, for example, he can still monitor project updates and stay on top of communications. The data visibility also exposes gaps in employee performance, helping managers identify team members who may not be meeting expectations. This insight allows leaders to take corrective action and coach employees toward stronger performance.

“When you’re running a company with multiple team members, you can’t meet with everyone every week or see everything they’re doing,” Reeves explained. “It gives you the ability to manage your people with more transparency and accountability.”

Flexibility is another major advantage for Reeves. “With other software, you had to call someone every time you needed a change. With MeasureSquare CRM, you can self-manage it— and that’s a big plus.”

Going mobile and beyond

White River Flooring is exploring new ways to expand MeasureSquare CRM usage— from building commercial bid templates to using JobTrakr for project execution. Commercial flooring and countertops are key growth areas that MeasureSquare enables the team to bid and track efficiently within CRM. A dedicated mobile CRM app is also on Reeves’ radar.

Steven Wang is CEO of Measure Square Corp., a takeoff estimating and flooring job CRM software company founded in 2002. He may be reached at steven@measuresquare.com.