FCICA elects board for 2024-2027 term

By FCNews Staff
FCICA boardGlen Ellyn, Ill.—The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) has announced its new executive board and new director leadership for the 2024-2027 term. During the FCICA annual meeting last week, FCICA chairman Pat Kelly announced the new executive board to begin January 2025. The annual meeting also focused on appointing the new directors for a three-year term expiring in 2027. Members were asked to submit nominations and vote on the nominees in a virtual ballot in the weeks leading up to the meeting.

Pat Kelly of Synergy Flooring competed his term as FCICA board chairman, ending in 2024. At the awards ceremony, Kelly was recognized for his inspiring and successful leadership of the association. Immediate past chairman Mike Newberry praised Pat’s lauded dedication and service, presenting him with an engraved crystal gavel. Kelly addressed the audience about his time as board chairman and his continuing commitment to the industry—ending his comments with ‘flooring is my passion’. With this transition, Kelly becomes immediate past chairman, replacing Mike Newberry.

John Gillespie, CIM, LBJ Interior Solutions was announced as FCICA’s incoming board chairman. Gillespie previously held the vice chairman position. James Lockwood, CIM, Consolidated Floors, was named vice chairman.

Continuing their terms on the executive board are Jason Spangler, Wagner Meters, as treasurer/secretary; and Shane Jenkins, Schönox, HPS North America, as vice chairman of associates.

New incoming board members include Sim Crisler, Specialty Flooring Solutions LLC; Geoff Gordon, FUSE Commercial Flooring Alliance; Mike Kelly, CIM, Synergy Flooring; and Tim Mitcheltree, Diverzify. Re-elected to the board were Huseyin Koca, CIM, Partner Flooring and Don Styka, CIM, Tarkett.

During the meeting, Kelly also shared Mike Forcade, CIM, Diverzify National Accounts, was named the new membership committee chair. Stepping down is Huseyin Koca, CIM, Partner Flooring, who held the role during the previous term. Huseyin will remain on the board at large.

Current board member Scott McDonald, CIM, of Lansing Tile and Mosaic, was named the incoming CIM committee chair. Vacating the role is Mike Kelly, CIM, Synergy Flooring, ending his CIM committee chair term.

Ending their board terms were Jerry Lee, Protect-All Flooring; Mike Newberry; Jesse Tranel, CIM, DCO Commercial Floors and John West, CIM, F L Crane and Sons. Kelly thanked them for their leadership and service of FCICA.

Other board members include D Clark, CIM, Fishman Flooring Solutions; Russell Cleveland, Milliken & Company; Jeffrey Johnson, MAPEI Corporation; Scott McDonald, CIM, Lansing Tile & Mosaic; Bill Pargoe, Network Flooring & Maintenance; Seth Pevarnik, ARDEX Americas; Wilmer Pressel, Inside Edge Commercial Interiors and Rod Von Busch, CIM, C.D.I. Floors.

The FCICA board of directors serve three-year rotational terms and are elected annually by members in good standing.

