WFCA delegation meets with lawmakers on Capitol Hill

Washington, D.C.—FCNews joined a delegation from the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) to Capitol Hill this week to meet with lawmakers in the House and Senate on behalf of the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF).

Scott Humphrey, CEO of the WFCA, and Kaye Whitener, executive director of the FCEF, were joined by flooring retailers Lauren Voit, chair of the WFCA, Sam O’Krent, immediate past chair of the WFCA, and representatives from Jones Walker, the lobby firm for WFCA.

The WFCA contingent met with lawmakers to raise awareness of the installation crisis that plagues the flooring industry and the role of the FCEF. The organization currently supports 40 active college and high school training programs across 19 states, helping introduce students to rewarding careers in the flooring industry. However, it needs additional funding for scholarships to continue to expand its mission.

More on this story to come.

Some snapshots from the event: