Daltile celebrates Trade Pro Week

By FCNews Staff
trade pro weekDallas—Daltile is kicking off its semiannual Trade Pro Week 2025 with major savings and a big giveaway. This fall’s celebration gives four professional contractors and tile installers, plus their guests, a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Oktoberfest 2026 in Munich, Germany.

The event runs October 13–17, at Daltile Sales Service Centers nationwide. The trip giveaway is a partnership between Daltile and Schluter Systems.

“Daltile’s Fall Trade Pro Week applauds the hard work of trade professionals and highlights Daltile’s Pro Contractor Program, a comprehensive system that provides contractors and tile installers nationwide with key services to help them succeed,” said Scott Maslowski, executive vice president of sales, Dal-Tile LLC. “Trade professionals are a key driving force within our industry, so Daltile is thrilled to partner with Schluter to honor four contractors, tile installers and their plus ones with trips to Oktoberfest 2026 in Munich as a key part of this week’s celebration!”

Digital tools empower trade pros nationwide

Beyond the giveaway, Daltile continues to invest in tools and programs that make it easier for trade professionals to do business anytime, anywhere. “We have over 260 Daltile Sales Service Center locations nationwide offering unmatched product selection, service and availability year round,” Maslowski said.

Plus, Daltile continues to expand its support for contractors with convenient programs and digital tools designed to simplify every step of the job, “In addition, we offer a user-friendly Pro Contractor Program complete with exclusive contractor pricing, comprehensive project support, tools and accessories. We also make it easy to conduct business with Daltile anytime and anywhere, on any computer, smartphone or tablet via our free ProExchange app. With ProExchange, trade pros streamline workflows by accessing everything needed in one place — from product searches to viewing available inventory, placing orders, payment, order tracking, scheduling pick-ups and more,” Maslowski noted.

Oktoberfest Giveaway details

The Daltile Trade Pro Giveaway is open to valid trade professionals, including tile installers, tile contractors and general contractors. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Participants must have an active Daltile Trade Pro account, which is free.

To enter, visit a Daltile Sales Service Center or go to Pro Contractor Resources | Discover The Daltile Trade Programand click “Daltile Trade Pro Giveaway.”

“For over 78 years, Daltile has been the resource for contractors and tile installers, providing the design, service, technology, manufacturing and distribution leadership trade pros need to succeed,” Malsowski said. “It has been our pleasure to come alongside these professionals and equip them to serve their customers effectively and grow their own businesses for so many years. Daltile is dedicated to serving trade professionals as their trusted one-stop shop for tile, stone, countertop and installation needs.”

