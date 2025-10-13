Inhaus partners with GalleherDuffy

Vancouver, British Columbia—Inhaus Surfaces has partnered with GalleherDuffy, a division of Artivo Surfaces, to distribute Inhaus-manufactured flooring products across the West Coast of the United States.

“GalleherDuffy is excited to deepen our partnership with Inhaus, one of the most respected flooring brands in the industry,” said Danny Harrington, vice president of product strategy at GalleherDuffy. “Their combination of German-made quality, innovation and design fits perfectly with our goal of providing best-in-class flooring solutions with superior service.”

GalleherDuffy is a nationwide distributor of quality surfaces that includes GalleherDuffy, Virginia Tile and Walker Zanger. Inhaus products will be available through GalleherDuffy in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, western Wyoming and Utah.

The partnership combines GalleherDuffy’s logistics, customer service and dealer network with Inhaus’ product lines and German manufacturing. Inhaus is known for its innovative technologies, environmental leadership and well-designed laminate and PVC-free rigid core flooring.

GalleherDuffy is one of the nation’s largest floor covering distributors. It operates 45 branch locations across Arizona, California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and Washington, supported by nearly 1 million square feet of warehouse space.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with GalleherDuffy for the distribution of our Inhaus product lines,” said Derek Welbourn, CEO of Inhaus. “The companies share a passion for customer service and innovative product leadership. We are excited about our future together.”

Product lines, technologies

Inhaus flooring collections are made in Germany. The Lamdura laminate line has a strong market presence and launched refreshed designs in 2025. It combines premium quality, innovation and value and is available in plank and herringbone formats.

The PVC-free Ceramin rigid composite line features authentic designs and a no cupping warranty. It offers exceptional dimensional stability in extreme temperatures and appeals to environmentally conscious consumers. The line is Declare and Cradle to Cradle certified, waterproof and scratch-resistant, with an industry-leading repeat pattern range. The Icon and Gallery collections feature new 2025 visuals with a super matte finish.

To complete the offering, Inhaus developed an advanced molding program. It replicates floor material onto moldings instead of using traditional color-coordinating methods. The low-profile design makes transitions almost invisible and enhances both function and aesthetics.

The partnership underscores GalleherDuffy and Inhaus’ shared commitment to delivering high-quality, design-forward flooring solutions. It supports retailers, builders and flooring professionals across the region. With GalleherDuffy’s distribution strength and Inhaus’ curated portfolio, customers can expect exceptional products and service.