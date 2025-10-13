FCEF partners with ACCS to train flooring installers

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) announced the statewide rollout of the Skills for Success: Flooring Installation Technician course in partnership with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). The collaboration brings high-quality flooring installation training to all 24 community and technical colleges across Alabama.

“This course is a true example of what’s possible when industry and education come together to address real workforce needs,” said Julie Frizell, chief of operations for ACCS Innovation Center.

The ACCS Innovation Center developed the course as part of the Skills for Success initiative. It equips students with industry-aligned flooring installation skills and opens pathways to real employment opportunities.

“We’re proud to partner with FCEF to bring high-quality flooring installation training to communities across the state,” Frizell added.” The flooring industry plays a vital role in construction and homebuilding and through Skills for Success and our community colleges, we’re helping ensure Alabama has the skilled professionals needed to meet that growing demand.”

The announcement marks a major milestone in FCEF’s efforts to scale flooring education and address the installer shortage. The course builds on the Basic Floor Covering Installation Program. Early grant funding and FCEF’s curriculum development made that program possible.

“We are thrilled to see this partnership come full circle,” said Kaye Whitener, executive director of FCEF. “By working side by side with ACCS, we are expanding access to meaningful training, elevating flooring installation as a recognized trade and helping Alabama employers tap into a new cadre of skilled talent.”

To support the launch, ACCS produced introductory videos for employers and students:

Enrollment and participation are now open. To learn more or submit an employer interest form, visit www.trainforalabama.com.

“We call on every flooring dealer, contractor and installation company in Alabama to engage with your local community college, support this program and provide employment opportunities to participants,” Whitner said. “Use these classes as an avenue to train new hires, sales associates and veterans entering the trade through FCEF’s SkillBridge partnership. Your involvement is key to building a sustainable installer pipeline in your own region,”

