Mullican Flooring celebrates 40th anniversary

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The company said this milestone highlights its legacy of American craftsmanship, sustainable practices and industry leadership.

Mullican began in 1985 as a small lumber operation along the Greenbrier River in Ronceverte, West Virginia. It has since grown into a leading hardwood flooring manufacturer headquartered here.

The father-and-son team of Bill Mullican Sr. and Bill Mullican Jr. led the company in its early years. They quickly built a reputation for producing high-quality hardwood flooring from prime Appalachian timber. That legacy continues under president Pat Oakley, who succeeded longtime president Neil Poland after his retirement in January 2024.

“This milestone isn’t just about how long we have been in business—it’s about how we have evolved,” Oakley said. “From our roots in West Virginia to our expansion across multiple states, Mullican has stayed true to American manufacturing thanks to the dedication of our people. Their craftsmanship and innovation have driven our progress and continue to set the standard for quality, consistency and sustainability.”

Mullican operates production facilities in Norton, Virginia; Holland, New York; and Ronceverte, West Virginia, in addition to its headquarters.

Key milestones marking Mullican’s 40th anniversary:

1994 – Opening of the Norton, Va., manufacturing facility

2000 – Relocation of headquarters to Johnson City

2002 – Launch of a production facility in Holland, N.Y.

2003–2004 – Expansion into prefinished, engineered and hand-sculpted flooring

2010–2017 – Multiple expansions of the Johnson City plant, including a $6 million investment to boost production capacity

2012 – Relocation to a renovated 309,000-square-foot headquarters in Johnson City and the shift of engineered production from Asia to the U.S.

Mullican’s manufacturing process begins in the Appalachian Mountains, which are home to some of the world’s most sought-after, slow-growing hardwoods. Lumber is sorted by species and transported to one of the company’s four facilities. There, skilled craftsmanship meets advanced technology to deliver precision and efficiency. The result is hardwood flooring of unmatched quality and beauty.

Mullican remains a leader in environmental stewardship. In partnership with the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), the company helped establish the Responsible Procurement Program to ensure hardwood products are sourced responsibly. The initiative also introduced the “U.S. Renewing Forests” label, which certifies that materials come from forests where growth outpaces harvest.

Mullican was also one of the first domestic hardwood flooring producers to promote Appalachian Hardwood Manufacturers Inc., verified sustainable timber. The company’s products meet top environmental standards, including Forest Stewardship Council certification, California Air Resources Board compliance and FloorScore indoor air quality certification.

“Mullican’s growth has always been rooted in a commitment to quality, innovation and responsible forest stewardship,” Oakley said. “We are proud to continue building on a 40-year foundation of integrity, craftsmanship and care for our customers and our environment.”