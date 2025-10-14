Tile of Spain USA launches 13th annual Quick Ship collection

By FCNews Staff
Miami—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 Spanish ceramic tile manufacturers, announced its 13th annual Quick Ship collection. The latest catalog showcases more than 115 ceramic tile collections from over 30 companies.

The Quick Ship Collection is a curated reference guide featuring an exclusive group of Spanish ceramic products available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Since its debut in 2013, Quick Ship has become an essential tool for U.S.-based architects, designers and trade professionals working under strict deadlines. Updated annually, the catalog highlights current trends, innovations and technologies in Spanish tile design and production.

“We’re delighted to launch the 13th annual edition of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection, marking a new era of ceramic inspiration,” said Rocamador Rubio, director of Tile of Spain USA. “As tile design continues to evolve, Quick Ship is updated annually to meet the changing needs and desires of the industry. With all featured products available for immediate purchase in the U.S., we’re pleased to introduce these groundbreaking collections from Spain to the U.S. residential and commercial markets.”

This year’s Quick Ship Collection features a wide selection of products from Spanish companies in a variety of formats, finishes, colors and styles. The collections reflect current design and architectural trends while highlighting the versatility of Spanish tile.

Quick Ship makes it easy to find the right tile, with search functions by product category and company name. Each entry includes the series name, an image, sizes available, a detailed description and U.S. contact information for purchasing.

Tile of Spain companies in the Quick Ship Collection include: ADEX USA; Cerámicas Aparici; Apavisa Porcelánico; Arcana Cerámica; Ascale; Bestile; Cerlat S.A.; Cicogrés; Decocer; Dune Cerámica; Ecoceramic; El Barco; Emotion Ceramics; Equipe Cerámicas; Gayafores; Grespania; Halcon Cerámicas; Ibero; Keraben; La Platera; Metropol; Museum Surfaces; Porcelánicos HDC; Porcelanite Dos SL; Porcelanosa; Realonda; Rocersa; Saloni; STN ; eramica; Tau Cerámica; Togama – More Than Mosaic; Undefasa; Vives Azulejos Y Gres S.A.; and Wow Design.

