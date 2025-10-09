Tile of Spain: Highlights from Cersaie 2025

By FCNews Staff
Bologna, Italy—More than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers from the Spanish delegation traveled here to debut new innovations at Cersaie 2025, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings.

Held from September 22–26, the event brought together architects, interior designers, specifiers, distributors and manufacturers. Attendees explored advancements shaping the global ceramic industry and previewed emerging design directions for the year ahead.

Cersaie 2025 again provided a dynamic platform for Tile of Spain manufacturers to debut new formats, evolving technologies and creative applications that define the future of ceramics. The following trends highlight the exceptional Spanish designs and visionary spirit unveiled at this year’s fair.

Aparici, Illusion

Digital Realism, Multi-Dimensional Surfaces

Ceramic technology has entered a new era of realism where nature and digital innovation intersect. Using advanced multi-stage digital printing, structured glazing and integrated lighting simulation, Tile of Spain companies now achieve extraordinary depth, sheen variation and tactile precision.

From weathered patinas to micro-etched stone, tiles no longer just imitate natural materials. They capture their evolution over time, from erosion to polish, creating surfaces that are designed to feel both authentic and elevated.

Equipe, Lumina

Tactile Neutrality

Soft, neutral palettes remain central to modern design. The latest neutral hues emphasize tactility. Creams, oatmeals and warm beige tones pair with intricate textures, subtle glaze gradations and layered matte finishes that invite touch and enhance sensory depth.

This evolution reflects a desire for balance without sterility. The effect feels human and comforting.

Perdona, FS Farfalla

Modular Versatility

Spanish tile makers are developing modular systems instead of isolated products. They create cohesive suites that span multiple sizes, finishes and applications, allowing designers to build fully integrated spaces from one unified perspective.

Tiles move seamlessly from floors to walls, facades, pools and furnishings. Complementary trims and structural elements reinforce continuity. This modular approach aligns with a broader architectural shift toward fluid spaces and adaptive design. It also boosts practicality by letting specifiers mix and match within a single aesthetic family to meet performance and budget goals.

Porcelanosa, London

Elevated Minimalism

Minimalism is evolving beyond smooth, blank surfaces into a style defined by subtle complexity. New Spanish collections feature fluted terrazzo, ultra-matte concrete and softly structured stuccos that redefine simplicity through mindful detail.

By carefully modulating light, texture and tone, these understated designs aim to achieve depth without distraction. The result is a modern aesthetic that feels architectural and timeless, offering quiet luxury and visual stillness in overstimulated spaces.

STN Cerámica, Canby

Sustainable by Design 

Sustainability in ceramics is no longer an aspiration. It is embedded in every stage of design and production among Spanish manufacturers. The continued expansion of thin-gauged porcelain, with formats as slim as 6mm, reduces raw material use, shipping weight and carbon footprint while keeping the strength and durability ceramics are known for. At the production level, companies optimize digital processes to cut waste. They use modular systems to extend product lifecycles and boost adaptability. These practices show a collective commitment within the Spanish industry to create beautiful, long-lasting materials that support environmental responsibility and circular design principles.

